 

Mitchells Plain business owners devastated by overnight looting, vandalism

2018-05-29 16:09

Christina Pitt

Business owners in Mitchells Plain were devastated to find their premises vandalised on Tuesday morning, following violent protests in the area on Monday evening.

The violence erupted after officials demolished informal structures on private land in the Woodlands area.

AutoZone, the BP petrol station, Pick n Pay Express and a fish shop located near the settlement were hit the hardest.

The owner of a local medical practice in Woodlands, Dr Iqbal Rawat, along with many other business owners, have decided to temporarily vacate their premises.

"It's very dangerous, I've been told," Rawat said.


"My heart is very sore because I've been here for 20 years and nothing like this has ever happened. I really want to be here in spite of all of this, but I've been told that my life is in danger. I'm leaving with a very heavy heart."

The BP garage franchise owner, who preferred not to be named, said that she was upset when she saw her vandalised premises.


Pick n Pay in Eisleben Road was looted and vandalised. (Supplied)

"I just can't understand why they would do this. We've been operating in Mitchells Plain for 15 years and the community is fantastic," she said.

"It's very sad that the shop which serves the community is the one that was vandalised."


A shopkeeper in Mitchell Avenue in Woodlands leaves his store. (Supplied)

The owner of another petrol station, Abdulaleem Ali, said that a fish shop located on his premises had been completely trashed.

When News24 arrived on the scene, broken glass and equipment could be seen scattered on the floor.


Business are temporarily vacating Woodlands (Zukile Daniel,News24)

"The owner was renting these premises and he has no insurance," Ali said.

"He will probably have to move his business and maybe work for someone else because of this."

People have started rebuilding their shacks on the land, despite an increased police presence in the area.

