The Muslim Judicial Council SA (MJC) said it was pleased to hear that the Hawks had arrested three suspects linked to the attack on a mosque in Verulam (Durban) that took place in May.

Three suspects linked to several bomb scares throughout KwaZulu-Natal involving incendiary devices planted in various malls in recent months were arrested on Friday.

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday said the suspects are also linked the Verulam mosque attack.

"The attack left one person dead and two others critically wounded during a time when the Muslim community was in the sacred month of Ramadan (fasting)," the MJC said in a statement.

News24 earlier reported that three men were attacked at the mosque and had their throats slit. Two managed to survive.

"The Muslim community has been on edge since the incident as it seemed that authorities were not making headway in their investigations.

"With these arrests, we are thankful to SAPS, the Hawks, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and all other role players who painstakingly investigated this case and subsequently arrested the alleged perpetrators."

The MJC called upon the Muslim community to respect the rule of law and allow justice to take its course.

"We are confident that the alleged perpetrators, if found guilty, will face the full extent and might of the law," the MJC said.