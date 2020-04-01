 

Mkhize: 87 000 hospital beds available for coronavirus patients

2020-04-01 22:22

Ntwaagae Seleka

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH | Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to launch mobile sampling and testing units

2020-04-01 18:25

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is set to launch 60 mobile coronavirus testing units on Wednesday. The vans are brand new Mercedes Benz Sprinters and are fully kitted out to conduct testing.WATCH

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says 87 000 beds are available in public health institutions to accommodate Covid-19 patients.

Mkhize, who was addressing the media on Wednesday, said the health department was anticipating the number of available beds to increase as time went on.

He added there were adequate ventilators to assist patients.

READ | Increase of 27 coronavirus cases may be 'calm before a devastating storm' - Mkhize

"We have heard that some companies have offered to manufacture more ventilators and we welcomed that. We need to have them in case we need more.

"It is forward planning and work is being done. It was anticipated that by 2 April, we could be around 4 000 and 6 000 [number of people who tested positive]. If there was no lockdown, the figure could have gone up to 7 000. It is very early days and there is a lockdown."

Mkhize said the mortality rate would pick up.

"The numbers we are seeing, we must not expect them to come down immediately. We will look at the scientific models, at the moment we are using basic observations as we see the situation. Everybody needs to move at a faster pace, there is not enough time.

"We are planning for the worst while hoping for the best. It is important to remain focused and courageous."

ALSO READ | Emirates flight carrying 8 South Africans lands at OR Tambo, ACSA confirms

Mkhize said the nation was in need of stern leadership during a time like this, not anxious and disorganised leaders.

"We are not different and we need to do basics that other countries did to succeed. We need to take the issue seriously. We must not panic or be complacent. The impact is not reversible. There are things we can do to change the course. We must remain vigilant. We can still fight the infection and win it."

Read more on:    zweli mkhize  |  coronavirus  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

EFF's Mandisa Mashego resigns as caucus leader in Gauteng legislature

2020-04-01 21:06

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to launch mobile sampling and testing units
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:52 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

Cape Town 05:51 AM
Road name: Taxi Services

More traffic reports
No April Fool's for 1 Daily Lotto player 46 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Data Analyst

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R540 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Year

Visual Merchandiser

Cape Town
Forever New South Africa
R6 000.00 - R7 000.00 Per Month

Architect

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R400 000.00 - R600 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 