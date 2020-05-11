 

Mkhize sends 20 Cuban doctors to Eastern Cape to assist in Covid-19 fight

2020-05-11 19:39

Malibongwe Dayimani

Cuban medical brigade arrives in SA to assist in flattening the curve of Covid-19 in the country.

Cuban medical brigade arrives in SA to assist in flattening the curve of Covid-19 in the country. (Twitter/Department of Health: Covid-19)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Twenty Cuban doctors will be deployed to two of the Eastern Cape's Covid-19 hotspots - Port Elizabeth and East London - to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has said.

Port Elizabeth, in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro municipality, and East London, in the Buffalo City metro, respectively have 500 and 238 cases of people who have tested positive.

The Cuban medical specialists are part of a group of 217 that arrived in the country in April to help the country's fight against the coronavirus.

READ | SA 'spent at least R400m on Cuban docs'

Mkhize was speaking during a press briefing in East London on Monday.

He said the 217 Spanish-speaking doctors are currently in quarantine at a SA National Defence Force facility, where they also attend English classes.

"Their medical programme in Cuba is conducted in Spanish, so we have made an intervention by introducing English classes."

Language barrier

Mkhize told News24 he was not worried about the possible language barrier when the doctors performed their duties in the Eastern Cape. He said there were many South African doctors who couldn't speak all of the country's 11 official languages.

The minister also revealed that 700 South African medical students, studying through the Nelson Mandela Fidel Castro Medical Collaboration programme, will graduate next year. It will be the biggest number ever to graduate from the exchange course.

Mkhize was in the province to observe the work being done to fight the coronavirus.

Following a meeting with Premier Oscar Mabuyane and Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, Mkhize made a stop at Cecilia Makhiwane Hospital in Mdantsane, outside East London, to view a 43-bed Covid-19 ward. It was created to ease the burden on existing wards and was designed for the quarantine of coronavirus patients.

READ | Foreign-trained doctors turn to the courts to be able to work in SA

Mkhize's meeting with the premier preceded a crucial Thursday visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa to Port Elizabeth.

Major concern

Mkhize said the infection rate of people travelling between the Eastern Cape and Western Cape was of "major concern", and he added that the president will also visit the Western Cape.

"After a long meeting with the premier and senior government officials, it was brought to my attention that the proximity of the two provinces was a major cause behind the rapid spread of infection. It is an issue that we are going to resolve as national government.

"The two provinces operate like an ecosystem," he said, adding that cross-border travel for funerals was a contributor.

Mkhize also announced that the Eastern Cape had hired 800 more nurses to double its efforts of testing and screening for the virus.

He said one million people had been screened in the province, and eight million nationally.

Recoveries

Mkhize expressed comfort about the recoveries, which nationally stood at 4 357.

"These are closed cases. We would like to pay tribute to our healthcare workers and the nurses who are at the frontline in this fight against the virus.

"I must say it is really encouraging to see enthusiasm and passion.

"Also, to the public, I would like to say this is a community fight. I want to emphasise the use of masks and social distance."

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Lockdown: Pressing need for food parcels in Durban amid Covid-19 outbreak

2020-05-11 19:31

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Hygiene packs donated to women SANDF members
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:31 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Philippi 17:52 PM
Road name: Govan Mbeki Road

More traffic reports
One person bags R47k in the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-05-09 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 