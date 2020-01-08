Mkhwebane 'driven by reckless determination to malign' Ramaphosa, say lawyers - report

Lawyers acting for President Cyril Ramaphosa in his legal battle over the Public Protector's report into a R500 000 donation from deceased Bosasa boss Gavin Watson say Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is driven by a "reckless determination to malign" him, Business Day reports.



Ramaphosa's battle with Mkhwebane stems from her finding that he deliberately lied to Parliament when he answered a question from former DA leader Mmusi Maimane in November 2018.

The erstwhile opposition leader asked the president whether he was aware of a R500 000 payment from Watson.

Ramaphosa initially said the money was intended for his son Andile, who had a consultancy contract with Bosasa (now known as African Global Operations).

Ten days later, he set the record straight in a letter to then National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete, News24 reported.

Ramaphosa has taken Mkhwebane's report on review, and the two are locked in a bitter court battle.

Business Day reports that Ramaphosa's lawyers filed court papers at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in late December.

In the submission, his legal representatives described Mkhwebane's probe as "unlawful" and "malicious".

The matter will be heard in court next month.

In her submissions filed in November last year, Mkhwebane said donations to Ramaphosa's campaign for his ANC presidency bid had created a "risk of state capture", TimesLive reported at the time.

- Compiled by Sheldon Morais