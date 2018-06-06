 

Mkhwebane explains why she didn't send delegation to Parliament

2018-06-06 18:29

Paul Herman

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Netwerk24)

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has attempted to clarify her reasons for not sending a delegation to Parliament on Wednesday in her stead, after she requested a late postponement due to a "family emergency".

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Justice was due to hear from Mkhwebane on her office's policy around appointing special advisors, as Mkhwebane had done recently, as well as to consider a renewed request to institute an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

MPs were left fuming after Mkhwebane requested a postponement of their meeting to June 21 or July 5, in a letter sent at 17:00 on Tuesday.

MPs were especially upset that a delegation was not arranged beforehand, nor a soft copy of her presentation sent, as those processes were usually confirmed a few days in advance.

READ: MPs fume as Mkhwebane requests late postponement of meeting

Mkhwebane - while not explaining the details of her family emergency - has explained why she did not set up a delegation to attend upon receiving the invitation on Friday.

'Agenda items required personal attendance'

She was of the view that the agenda items required her personal attendance, a statement said on Wednesday.

"Reluctant to send a delegation of officials without executive authority, Advocate Mkhwebane opted to humbly request the committee to defer the meeting to a later date."

Despite the "short notice" of the invitation, Mkhwebane had planned to attend the committee’s meeting, and travel arrangements to that effect had ensued, it continued.

"However, due to the unforeseen family emergency, she was forced to make a late cancellation of her intended attendance and rendered an apology to the committee.

"This apology was dispatched on Tuesday afternoon. Advocate Mkhwebane wishes to indicate that this was the first occasion she missed the attendance of the committee meetings."

She had hoped the committee could postpone to June 21 or July 5. Parliament will be in recess for both those proposed dates. Recess begins on June 18.

"Advocate Mkhwebane hereby assures all concerned about her recognition of and the respect she accords the National Assembly as the authority to which she is accountable in terms of Section 181(5) of the Constitution," the statement finished.

'Clear intention not to appear'

During the meeting, ANC MP Madipoane Mothapo said Mkhwebane's absence could be justified if the emergency was a death in the family. However, a delegation could still have been sent in her place to show more "respect" to the committee.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach said the unexplained excuse was outrageous and "flimsy", as the meeting had been scheduled in advance. Mkhwebane should have organised a delegation well in advance, even before her family emergency arose.

"A delegation does not get organised between 17:00 and 09:00 this morning. This is a clear intention not to appear," she said.

ACDP MP Steve Swart agreed with Breytenbach. He asked why Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga could not deputise on her behalf.

ANC MP Moloko Maila, however, said that the committee should first ascertain the facts around the emergency before judging Mkhwebane.

Committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga said, in the interests of natural justice, the committee would ask for a full explanation from Mkhwebane in writing and in person.

It would also ask her to prepare for a meeting next week Wednesday, where she will be expected to give answers on both the issues of her special adviser, and why the committee should or should not consider holding an inquiry into her competence.

READ: Renewed Public Protector inquiry discussions delayed after Mkhwebane no-show

Read more on:    busisiwe mkhewebane

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Nelson Mandela Bay by-election called off

2018-06-06 18:07

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Protesters torch post office, municipal building in Bot River
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, June 05 2018-06-05 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 