 

Mkhwebane pays her taxes just like everybody else – PP office after SARS probe report

2020-01-26 17:08

Tammy Petersen

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at a committee meeting in Parliament in October. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at a committee meeting in Parliament in October. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Public Protector is a law-abiding citizen who pays her taxes just like everybody else, advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's office said on Sunday, following reports that the SA Revenue Service had launched an investigation into her income tax affairs dating back as far as nine years.

"She has absolutely nothing to hide and she will be cooperating fully with investigators from SARS," her spokesperson Oupa Segalwe told News24.

IOL reported that SARS had ordered Mkhwebane to hand over copies of, among others, financial information, employment income, foreign income, business income, expenses, deductions and other income.

SARS reportedly in a letter requested bank statements for all local and foreign accounts, copies of a statement of assets and liabilities, a fixed assets register, a detailed breakdown of vested shares and incentive scheme, and copies of short and long-term insurance contracts, among others, within 21 days.

According to the report, the revenue service also asked for, among others, copies of payslips, employment contracts, IRP5 certificates and investment income certificates for the period under audit.

SARS spokesperson Sandile Memela said they were not in a position to comment on the matter.

"In terms of the confidentiality clause, Section 69 of the Tax Admin Act 2011 SARS does not share or divulge confidential information on taxpayers affairs. 

"This would include investigations into taxpayers and traders."

Segalwe on Sunday said the public protector was "concerned about the turn of events".

"She is of the firm view that this is but one example of concerted efforts meant to instill fear in her and intimidate her. She strongly believes this is linked to some of the investigations that she has pursued in the past and those that are currently underway which have seemingly not gone down well with certain sections of society," he said.

"However, she is not going to stop doing her work. She will continue acting without fear, favour or prejudice as part of her constitutional mandate to investigate and hold those who have been fingered in wrongdoing to account."

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise on Friday approved a motion to initiate proceedings for Mkhwebane's removal.

This after the DA put in such a request, with an accompanying substantive motion, to Modise on December 6, three days after the National Assembly adopted rules for the removal of a head of a Chapter 9 institution.

Read more on:    busisiwe mkhwebane  |  sars
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Drugs worth millions found in possession of suspects in Cape Town

2020-01-26 16:19

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | The public deserves the truth - Bikers Against Bullies SA rallies behind Enoch Mpianzi's family
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Sanddrift 18:58 PM
Road name: Bosmansdam Road Westbound

Westbound
Cape Town 15:28 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
9 people win Daily Lotto jackpot! 2020-01-25 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 