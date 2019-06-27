 

Mkhwebane slams Mapaila over 'hired gun' remarks

2019-06-27 15:46

Lizeka Tandwa

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Leon Sadiki, City Press)

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has hit back at the SA Communist Party's (SACP) second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila who called her a "hired gun" by rogue elements.

In a statement released by her office on Thursday, Mkhwebane said Mapaila's stance against her was much like the one the party took shortly after her predecessor Thuli Madonsela released her report on Nkandla. 

"His latest attacks on the office which must be seen in the context of his party's deep-seated contempt for the Office of the Public Protector dating back to Nkandla, are premised on the tired and unproven narrative that Advocate Mkhwebane is involved in factional battles of the governing party," her spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said in the statement. 

Mapaila said Mkhwebane's office was used to delegitimise individuals. "Particularly those who fight back whom rogue elements in the intelligence don't agree with, so that finally there could be adverse rulings against them," Mapaila said at Nehawu's policy conference on Wednesday.

He added that the cases Mkhwebane was investigating were moral cases and not criminal ones.

READ: Public Protector's probe against Ramaphosa is political - Mantashe

This was followed by comments by ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe who told the media that he believed Mkhwebane was coming into a political space, questioning her reasons for investigating President Cyril Ramaphosa for money laundering allegations related to R500 000 donation to his ANC presidential campaign. 

Mantashe was speaking an impromptu media briefing on the sidelines of the Nehawu's conference taking place east of Johannesburg on Thursday. 

"The [Public Protector] is a [chapter] nine institution. If it behaves delinquently, that should be followed formally and be engaged. There are times when you think that she has occupied a political space that does not belong to her, but you must find a way of dealing with that. That is why we are in politics."

