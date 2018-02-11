 

Mkhwebane summoned to Parly for urgent meeting on Vrede report

2018-02-11 21:35

Jan Bornman

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Pic: Netwerk24)

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Pic: Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been summoned to appear in Parliament to explain her statements in recent weeks over the Vrede Diary Farm report.

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services decided to urgently call Mkhwebane to appear before the committee to explain comments she made about not having the capacity or financial resources to investigate information relating to the Gupta leaks.

The committee’s chairperson Dr Mathole Motshekga said the committee was "extremely concerned" with her comments and needed "clarity on what exactly she is trying to convey".

"We have further noted with grave concern allegations of her office suppressing some evidence. This type of allegations only tarnishes the good image of the office of the Public Protector," Motshekga said.

READ: Public Protector's Vrede report 'an insult to intelligence of all South Africans' - SAFTU

Following the release of the Public Protector’s report this week, it was met with criticism as it felt short of expectations.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said: "It is frankly mind boggling how it could be that, after an almost four-year investigation into the Vrede dairy project... Advocate Mkhwebane found only that the Free State Department of Agriculture contravened the prescripts of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

"There has been a large amount of evidence of grand corruption and money laundering relating to Vrede that is already in the public domain," he said.

"Yet, none of this seems to have been investigated by the Public Protector," Maimane said.

Read more on:    public protector  |  busisiwe mkhwebane

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Zuma is like SA's Mugabe' - call for nationwide shutdown if he isn't recalled by nightfall

2018-02-11 20:43

Inside News24

 
/News
Ramaphosa breaks silence on #ZumaExit talks; says NEC will finalise #Zexit on Monday
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Dunoon 21:58 PM
Road name: N7

Hout Bay 21:34 PM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, February 10 2018-02-10 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Senior Backend Rails Developer

Cape Town
Goldman Tech Resourcing
R500 000 - R700 000 Per Year

.Net Developer

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R360 000 - R480 000 Per Year

Trainee Auditor

Cape Town
Certified Master Auditors (South Africa) Inc.
R5 000 - R15 000 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 