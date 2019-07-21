 

Mkhwebane tells Parliament to 'back off', threatens court action - report

2019-07-21 14:11

Correspondent

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Thapelo Morebudi, Gallo Images, The Sunday Times, file)

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Thapelo Morebudi, Gallo Images, The Sunday Times, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has threatened court action in defence of her position, warning Parliament to back off amid a probe into her fitness to hold office, a Sunday report says.

Mkhwebane wrote to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise, saying she would meet her in court if Parliament tried to remove her, the Sunday Times reported.

The DA requested earlier this year that Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office be considered for the third time since she took office in 2016.

Modise referred the request to the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services, News24 reported in June.

In the letter, Mkhwebane claims Modise had violated the Constitution by acceding to the DA's request for the committee to consider the matter, the weekly publication reported.

'Incompetent'

Her main argument was that, while the Constitution does give grounds for the removal of the Public Protector, Parliament has not adopted any rules in how that process should be governed.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Modise responded by saying the process would continue.

Fin24 previously reported that calls have intensified for Mkhwebane to be fired with the DA seeking to revive a parliamentary process to remove her from office.  

The Congress of the People called for Mkhwebane's head, describing her as "incompetent".

Trade union federation Cosatu said President Cyril Ramaphosa should set aside all Mkhwebane's reports until her competency and trustworthiness has been ascertained.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse also called for the Public Protector's reports to be set aside until her fitness for office has been reviewed.

READ| Ramaphosa to brief the nation on Public Protector's Bosasa report

In May, Gauteng High Court in Pretoria found Mkhwebane's report on the Estina Dairy Farm Project to be unconstitutional and set it aside on the grounds that she failed in her duties to investigate and report on the controversial project. 

On Friday, Mkhwebane found that Ramaphosa "deliberately misled" Parliament when he responded to a question about a R500 000 donation to his 2017 ANC presidential campaign from controversial company Bosasa in November last year.

She also said his campaign needed to be the subject of a money laundering investigation, and that Ramaphosa should declare all donations received in his campaign.

In a 51-page submission to Mkhwebane made before her findings were made public this week, which News24 has seen, the president told her that all findings made against him were unfounded, News24 reported.

"The president does not accept that the Public Protector has jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign and to make any findings in relation to it," the submission read.

Ramaphosa's lawyers argued that his funding campaign was in his capacity as an ANC member and leader, not a public office bearer.

Ramaphosa is expected to brief the nation on the Public Protector's Bosasa report on Sunday.  

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    public protector  |  politics  |  parliament 2019
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cop killed, two others seriously injured in Cape Town shooting

2019-07-21 11:55

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R400 000 DAILY LOTTO prize goes to two winners 2019-07-20 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 