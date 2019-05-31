 

Mkhwebane vs Gordhan: Senior ANC members erred by speaking publicly - Ace Magashule

2019-05-31 22:37

Lizeka Tandwa

The views of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane are not the views of the ANC, party secretary general Ace Magashule said before proclaiming that the party respected her office. 

Magashule was speaking on the sidelines of the party's ordinary National Exciting Committee (NEC) meeting in Pretoria. 

The executive was meeting to discuss its election results more broadly, he said. 

Former president Jacob Zuma was also in attendance. 

While speaking to the media, Magashule said people must allow the law of "natural justice" to take its course as the matter relating to Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan was still on review. 

Mkhwebane declared in a report that Gordhan had violated the Constitution when he granted former SARS deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay early retirement with full benefits in 2010.

The report received much criticism from civil society organisations and ANC alliance partners who are calling for Mkhwebane to resign. 

Gordhan has since taken the report on review. 

Shortly after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his Cabinet, two senior ANC members Mzwandile Masina and Tony Yengeni voiced their concern over his decision to include Gordhan in his Cabinet. 

In a tweet, Masina said Gordhan's appointment undermined the rule of law adding that he hopes the NEC would look into it. 

Yengeni then responded saying, "absolutely".

Magashule said both senior party members erred by publicly stating their views on the matter. 

"Those are the things we discuss internally. You don't invite the media into that space... We actually talk openly, freely, frankly about all those issues and the issue which you are raising will be a subject of the meeting. 

"That is how the ANC works. We correct leaders. We remind leaders that you are not an individual you are part of a collective... Sometimes people err because they think they are speaking their minds but once you belong to an organisation, there is no mind of yours. You must speak the collective positions and objectives of this organisation."

