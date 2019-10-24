 

Mkhwebane vs Ramaphosa: Why treat Gordhan, Van Rooyen censures differently? - Public Protector

2019-10-24 16:09

Jeanette Chabalala

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Jan Gerber, News24)

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Jan Gerber, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has once again taken aim at President Cyril Rampahosa and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, questioning the consistency of the president's actions.

Mkhwebane was addressing students at the Tshwane University of Technology South campus in Soshanguve, Pretoria, about "good governance, accountability and transparency" on Thursday.

Early in her term, she said, she had made adverse findings against former ministers Lynne Brown and Des van Rooyen, finding they had breached the executive code of ethics by misleading the National Assembly.

Mkhwebane added when she directed Ramaphosa to take action against them, he applied his mind on the matter and relieved them of their duties.

"I have letters from the director-general in the Presidency, Dr Cassius Lubisi, in which he confirms that the two were dismissed from the Cabinet on the basis of my findings."

Mkhwebane said she had also issued a report in which she found that Gordhan had breached the ethics code by misleading the National Assembly with regards to whether or not he had met with members of the Gupta family.

She also separately found that he had acted improperly in respect of his role in the establishment of the so-called rogue unit at the South African Revenue Service (SARS) in 2007.

Gordhan was the commissioner of SARS at the time.

Mkhwebane said in the remedial action, she had directed the president to take action against him without prescribing the nature of the action that needed to be taken. 

"You can imagine my astonishment when it was alleged that I was attempting to scupper his chances of appointment to the Cabinet."

In July, Gordhan was granted an interdict in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to suspend the remedial action ordered in the rogue unit report against him while he sought a full judicial review, News24 reported.

In her report, she recommended that Ramaphosa should discipline Gordhan within 30 days.

Mkhwebane also directed the police and National Prosecuting Authority to consider instituting criminal charges against him.

However, Ramaphosa did not take action against Gordhan, citing the fact that his minister had approached the High Court to review the Public Protector's report.

The president was found to have acted reasonably in not taking action against Gordhan when Judge Letty Molopa-Sethosa ruled in the case in August.

On Thursday, Mkhwebane said when Van Rooyen took her findings on review, this did not stop Ramaphosa from taking action against him.

"In another case, we are told no action was being taken because the affected party had approached the courts for a review. Again I ask, where is the consistency?"

Mkhwebane also likened herself to judges, in terms of her office having similar powers. 

Read more on:    public protector  |  busisiwe mkhwebane  |  pravin gordhan  |  cyril rama­phosa  |  pretoria
NEXT ON NEWS24X

World record: Transnet just launched a four-kilometre long train, with 375 wagons

56 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Mmusi Maimane resigns as DA leader
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Table View 16:14 PM
Road name: Koeberg Road / Potsdam Road Northbound

Northbound
Cape Town 16:09 PM
Road name: M5 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily lotto: Wednesday's results 2019-10-23 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 