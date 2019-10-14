Mkhwebane: We have sad stories with happy endings but media is hell-bent on big cases

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane claimed the good work done by her office is being overshadowed by media focusing more on matters involving the so-called high profile people.

Mkhwebane said there were thousands of sad stories with happy endings where her office had intervened, but that good work hasn't been publicised.

Mkhwebane made the remarks during an address to University of Pretoria students on Monday.

Among their successes was when they assisted a man who was harassed by creditors demanding that he meets his financial obligations - he was a retired and disabled Free State police officer who received 41 years worth of pension benefits within a month of raising the matter with her office.

The funds had been withheld by the pension authority after the man’s wife filed for divorce.

"In Gauteng, my office ensured that a 62-year-old Johannesburg nurse is paid R200 000 in compensation for an illness she contracted in the line of duty. This was six years after she tried to claim compensation without success," she said.

Mkhwebane also mentioned her findings against former embattled ministers Malusi Gigaba, Des van Rooyen, and Lynne Brown.

She also recalled her findings against Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula regarding his controversial Dubai holiday, paid for by a company which was doing business with SASCOC while he was Minister of Sport.

"I have also made adverse findings against the City of Tshwane, which is under the control of the Democratic Alliance, especially the former Executive Mayor, Solly Msimanga's irregular appointing of executives.

"I have investigated governments that are under the control of other political parties. For instance, on two occasions, I made adverse findings against the former Premier of the Western Cape, Helen Zille," she said.

Mkhwebane said her office has thus far succeeded in strengthening constitutional democracy.