 

Mkhwebane welcomes Press Ombudsman ruling in her favour in Daily Maverick complaint

2020-01-08 14:32

Jan Gerber

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane (Jan Gerber/News24)

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane (Jan Gerber/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has welcomed a ruling in her favour by the Press Ombudsman of South Africa.

Mkhwebane's spokesperson Oupa Segalwe had complained to Press Ombudsman Pippa Green about an article in the Daily Maverick written by Stephen Grootes, under the headline "Busisiwe Mkhwebane: How to ruin a Chapter 9 institution in 28 months", which was published on March 4, 2019.

Segalwe complained that Daily Maverick hadn't published his right of reply, but the online publication responded that his article didn't comply with their editorial standards for a right of reply and that requests to adjust it had been ignored. Segalwe eventually published it on the Public Protector's website.

Daily Maverick editor Branko Brkic told Green that Segalwe had "attacked a journalist" rather than dealing with the subject, and that he had asked him "to play the ball and not the man", Green notes in her report.

In her finding, Green said that commentary was protected as long as "it has taken fair account of all material facts that are either true or reasonably true", but that Segalwe had argued this had not happened in this case.

In her ruling, Green said her finding was not on whether Grootes' views were true or not, but whether Segalwe had a right to reply.

"In terms of the Press Code, clause 1.8, that enjoins the media to 'seek, if practicable, the views of the subject of critical reportage', Mr Segalwe should be allowed an opportunity to put facts before readers that he feels have been overlooked or misrepresented," she found.

Right to appeal

"I find that the Daily Maverick is in transgression of this clause."

She ruled that Segalwe must be allowed a right of reply on behalf of the Office of the Public Protector.

"The reply must focus on the matter at hand, and must be approved by the Ombudsman to ensure it complies with ethical standards and the Press Code. The Press Council logo and a link to this finding should also be published with the reply."

Daily Maverick has the right to appeal.

The ruling is dated December 11, 2019. A statement released on Wednesday morning states the Public Protector received the ruling on Tuesday.

"On learning of the ruling, Adv. Mkhwebane said the media was one of her office’s key stakeholders, which helps the office live up to the constitutional injunction of being accessible to all persons and communities," reads the statement.

"She pointed out that most of the complaints of wrongdoing in state affairs are lodged on the basis of news reports. In addition, most of her own-initiative investigations such as the VBS Mutual Bank and the Nandoni-Nsami Water Pipeline matters were occasioned by revelations in the media."

According to the statement, Mkhwebane said: "We should be working together in a partnership that ensures good governance in state affairs. This does not mean that I or my office should be insulated from media scrutiny. However, any scrutiny of myself and the office should be independent, truthful, fair and steer clear of causing unnecessary harm."

Read more on:    public protector  |  daily maverick  |  oupa segalwe  |  busisiwe mkhwebane  |  media
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Curro pupil at centre of 'satanic art' debacle aces his matric

2020-01-08 13:29

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Search for your matric results

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH | Leader of the pack: Top matriculant Madelein Dippenaar amped for BSc
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
St James 15:32 PM
Road name: Main Road Eastbound

Eastbound
Strandfontein 15:16 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive Eastbound

Eastbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Tuesday's results 2020-01-07 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 