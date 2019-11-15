 

Mkhwebane welcomes release of 'rogue unit' report to her by state security minister

2019-11-15 21:30

Sesona Ngqakamba

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has retaliated at axed chief operations officer Basani Baloyi who claimed that she was “purged” as a result of being “an obstacle to Mkhwebane and chief executive Vussy Mahlangu. Picture: Jan Gerber, News24

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has retaliated at axed chief operations officer Basani Baloyi who claimed that she was “purged” as a result of being “an obstacle to Mkhwebane and chief executive Vussy Mahlangu. Picture: Jan Gerber, News24

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo has handed her a redacted version of the Inspector General of Intelligence (IGI) report, which found that the so-called SARS "rogue unit" was unlawful. 

"In a settlement reached in terms of Rule 43 of the Uniform Rules of Court, Minister Dlodlo offered advocate Mkhwebane a redacted version of the report on Monday, November 4, 2019," the Office of the Public Protector said in a statement on Friday.

Mkhwebane thanked her for "finally" handing over the report.  

The EFF had opposed Dlodlo's bid to stop the classified report from being made public. Afterwards, the party released the document to the media after publishing it on their website. The EFF was of the view that the report being kept a secret was an abuse of judicial resources. 

READ: EFF tells court 'horse has bolted' on disclosure of SARS 'rogue unit' report

News24 previously reported the report was largely based on information from State Security Agency (SSA) operatives implicated in discrediting SARS officials.

Mkhwebane came out in support of the EFF, saying the report supported her findings that the intelligence unit acted unlawfully.

In October, she filed an affidavit in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria saying Dlodlo, whom she addressed as the "applicant", had promised to give her a declassified copy of the report as part of her separate investigation into the "rogue unit", but had "failed to deliver".

Read more on:    state security agency  |  sars  |  busisiwe mkhewebane  |  ayanda dlodlo  |  pravin gordhan  |  politics  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Luyanda Botha pleads guilty to the rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana

2019-11-15 21:21

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Luyanda Botha handed three life sentences
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Parow 21:07 PM
Road name: Giel Basson Drive

Modderdam 21:01 PM
Road name: Duinefontein Road

More traffic reports
Unlucky Friday: No Daily Lotto winners 2019-11-15 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 