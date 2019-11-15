Mkhwebane welcomes release of 'rogue unit' report to her by state security minister

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has retaliated at axed chief operations officer Basani Baloyi who claimed that she was “purged” as a result of being “an obstacle to Mkhwebane and chief executive Vussy Mahlangu. Picture: Jan Gerber, News24

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo has handed her a redacted version of the Inspector General of Intelligence (IGI) report, which found that the so-called SARS "rogue unit" was unlawful.

"In a settlement reached in terms of Rule 43 of the Uniform Rules of Court, Minister Dlodlo offered advocate Mkhwebane a redacted version of the report on Monday, November 4, 2019," the Office of the Public Protector said in a statement on Friday.

Mkhwebane thanked her for "finally" handing over the report.

The EFF had opposed Dlodlo's bid to stop the classified report from being made public. Afterwards, the party released the document to the media after publishing it on their website. The EFF was of the view that the report being kept a secret was an abuse of judicial resources.

READ: EFF tells court 'horse has bolted' on disclosure of SARS 'rogue unit' report

News24 previously reported the report was largely based on information from State Security Agency (SSA) operatives implicated in discrediting SARS officials.

Mkhwebane came out in support of the EFF, saying the report supported her findings that the intelligence unit acted unlawfully.

In October, she filed an affidavit in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria saying Dlodlo, whom she addressed as the "applicant", had promised to give her a declassified copy of the report as part of her separate investigation into the "rogue unit", but had "failed to deliver".