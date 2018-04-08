 

MKMVA distances itself from shooting outside Madikizela-Mandela home

2018-04-08 21:35

Jeanette Chabalala

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has distanced itself from reports that its members fired shots outside the home of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

"We call on all our members to refrain from any such actions, and to report any person ... who behaves in this ill-disciplined manner to the relevant authorities," said national spokesperson Carl Niehaus on Sunday. 

Police said they were investigating the incident which apparently took place outside Madikizela-Mandela's home on Friday night.

There was a strong police presence outside the home on Saturday morning.

"As MKMVA we embrace uMama Winnie as one of our very own Commanders and Cadres.

"That discipline can never condone the reckless shooting of arms into the air - especially not in civilian and populated areas where lives can be endangered and injuries can be sustained.

"Such behaviour is not revolutionary, and MKMVA distances ourselves and all our members from it," Niehaus said. 

Niehaus said they supported the police investigations into the matter and that those responsible should be arrested. 

He said the leadership of the Johannesburg region sent out a SMS on Tuesday, warning their members to "refrain from any shooting in the air, and to mourn the death of our icon and Commander with disciplined dignity and respect".

On Saturday night, Minister of Police Bheki Cele said the shots were fired 2kms from the home.

"MK members should not be doing this. We are dealing with this matter and dealing with the ex-combatants. In the morning I confirmed nobody was injured," he said.

He said police were in the area earlier in the day to pick up spent cartridges.

He said those found to be shooting rounds in the air, would be arrested and face the consequences.

He said police had beefed up security in the area with Tactical Response Teams (TRT) patrolling.

"We have pushed up the deployments in the area. We have TRT here and on Vilikazi street, so people can enjoy life without interference."

Cele said that he would personally meet with ex-combatants of the MKMVA. He said he had met with ex-combatant commanders earlier in the day.

Read more on:    mkmva  |  bheki cele  |  carl niehaus  |  winnie madikizela-mandela

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

3 women dead in Butterworth house fire

2018-04-08 20:30

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: DA congress - a word from the new leadership
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Swellendam 07:29 AM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 16:20 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, April 7 2018-04-07 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 