 

MKMVA leader Maphatsoe distances himself from Twitter account

2018-02-17 19:44

Alex Mitchley

Kebby Maphatsoe. (Jabu Kumalo, Gallo Images, Daily Sun, file)

Pretoria – Umkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) leader Kebby Maphatsoe has distanced himself from a Twitter account which uses his name and describes him as a "Commander in Chief of Gupta family interests".

MKMVA on Saturday distanced itself from the Twitter account and its posts, calling the account fake.

"Cde Kebby Maphatsoe does not have a Twitter or any social media account in his personal capacity nor as president of MKMVA or deputy minister of defence and military veterans," said MKMVA spokesperson Mangaliso Khonza.

The account, which was created in October 2016 uses Maphatsoe's named and a picture of him as the account's profile picture.

The Twitter account states it’s a parody account in its description; "Mkhonto WesiNkwa Military veteran, Commander in Chief of Gupta family interests. ANC Lives Jacob Zuma Leads. Viva Aluta Continua! Parody".

The account which has 1485 followers most recently tweeted at President Cyril Ramaphosa, asking the president to follow back. 

