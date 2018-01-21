MKMVA will support any decision that ANC NEC makes on Zuma, says Maphatsoe

Johannesburg
– The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) will not formally
announce their position on recalling President Jacob Zuma until the ANC
National Executive Committee (NEC) declares their stance on the matter.
"I have said, I am not a
member of the National Executive Committee. As MKMVA we will not comment
now. However, we will support any decision taken by the NEC," MKMVA
president Kebby Maphatsoe said on Sunday.
He told News24 that reports
stating he would like to see Zuma complete his remaining term in office were
false.
"I never said that. That's lies.
They are including their own things. The matter is in the hands of the
NEC."
Eyewitness News on Sunday
reported that Maphatsoe, speaking on the sidelines of a defence and military
veterans briefing in Pretoria, said he supported any NEC decision, "including
removing Jacob Zuma as president".
The news outlet reported that
Maphatsoe said high emotions should not inform decisions that could divide the
ANC, as high emotions led to the removal of former President Thabo Mbeki in
2008. "We have learned the hard way when we removed Thabo Mbeki. What
happened is that we have splintered groups."
Zuma's
stronghold as leader of the country has come under threat following the victory
of his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa winning top spot as ANC leader in last year's
contentious Nasrec Elective Conference.
The party has touted unity since
the beginning of the year. Many within the party have called for the two centres of power to be consolidated.
