 

'Mlambo told two wrong things' - Mantashe says state capture investigator lied under oath

2019-04-04 06:00

Jeanette Chabalala

Bosasa employee Tshepo Huma, a qualified technician, poses for a photograph outside the Cala, Eastern Cape home of Gwede Mantashe. Huma is also Bosasa director Papa Leshabane's brother in law. (Supplied)

Bosasa employee Tshepo Huma, a qualified technician, poses for a photograph outside the Cala, Eastern Cape home of Gwede Mantashe. Huma is also Bosasa director Papa Leshabane's brother in law. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

ANC chairperson and Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe has accused one of the investigators of the state capture inquiry of lying under oath.

The investigator, Patrick Mlambo, earlier told inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that he received a call from Mantashe who was unhappy about a site visit to his property without his permission.

READ: 'I have had no dealings with Bosasa' - Gwede Mantashe

Mlambo said Mantashe indicated that he would fire his employee for giving permission for the inspection of his property in Elliot in the Eastern Cape.

"I was pleading with them (Mantashe and his wife) to say… please do not fire her," Mlambo told Zondo.

"Both of them had indicated that as a result of her allowing me and giving me access to the property, they are going to fire her or they have fired her," Mlambo said.

'Perjury'

But in an interview with News24 on Wednesday, Mantashe rubbished the claims.

"I think Mlambo deserves to be charged with perjury because he is lying under oath. I did not fire her. She is at home now, working. She has been working for me for eight years," Mantashe said.

"Mlambo told two wrong things. He went to my home in the villages, at Cala in the Eastern Cape. He found the gate locked and the small gate was locked and surrounded by fence, but he broke the fence and got in while there was nobody there [and] he does as he wishes.

"Ideally, that man should be charged with trespassing. He disrespected my property. He made an assumption that I am a convict. He treated my place like a prison cell. He can do as he wishes," Mantashe said.

He said Mlambo went to his farm in Elliot and "pretended" to his helper that he had been given permission to inspect the property.

"The lady allowed him in. He went through my house. I said to him: 'Mlambo, what you are doing is wrong in all books. That lady who allowed you in there deserves to be fired because if she allowed you in without checking with us, it means one day she will allow thugs to get into my house.'"

Mantashe also accused Mlambo of "exaggerating" during his testimony, saying he believes he is being attacked.

"Even the Bosasa thing is an attack on me. I am dragged in with people who have many things with Bosasa. I don't have many things from Bosasa. I don't have monthly retainers. I don't have anything with Bosasa. I will explain my cameras when I go to the commission.

"I think they are trying to discredit all of us. There is a concerted effort to mobilise against the ANC," Mantashe added.

Bribery

During his testimony, Mlambo described a phone call he received from someone who identified herself as Mrs Mantashe.

"She was really accusing me, and very strongly so, for having gone into her properties without her permission...

"I tried to inform her that the purpose of my visit was solely [for] investigation purposes, as well as the fact that I tried call the minister. But she would not hear anything of that nature. She actually went on and on, accusing me."

He told Zondo that he understood that she was upset.

"At some instance, I remember saying to her: 'Ma'am, please allow me an opportunity to say what I want to say,' and she told me that she would not listen to anything that I wanted to say."

Former chief operating officer turned whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi previously told the commission that security upgrades at three of the homes belonging to Mantashe were valued at a massive R650 000, according to his estimates.

"Chair, the payments were covered up in cash, but I would estimate that an installation of that size would be R650 000 on all three sites," Agrizzi said.

Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, allegedly bribed top ANC leaders in exchange for lucrative government tenders.

Agrizzi remained adamant that Bosasa paid for the installations at Mantashe's properties.

"Without a shadow of doubt, all of those installations were paid for by Bosasa and not a director, as alluded to," he said.

The identity of the director he mentioned was not clarified. Mantashe previously rejected Agrizzi's claims, saying he had "no dealings with Bosasa".

In February, Mantashe went as far as inviting journalists on a tour of his homes in Boksburg, Gauteng, as well as Cala and Elliot in the Eastern Cape. His aim was to point out that there was no electric fencing - just the cameras, which for he paid nothing.

Neither, it turns out, did the ANC (which was in charge of his security at the time), News24 earlier reported.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    bosasa  |  gwede mantashe  |  state capture inquiry
NEXT ON NEWS24X

FF Plus and BLF to battle it out in the Electoral Court

2019-04-04 05:16

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Iqbal Survé testifies at PIC commission
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Caledon 06:46 AM
Road name: R320

Bishopscourt 06:40 AM
Road name: M3 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
3 jackpot winners, Daily Lotto makes it rain 2019-04-03 21:51 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 