Mmusi Maimane wants Cabinet minutes to be made public

Recordings of Cabinet discussions could be made public if the DA gets its way.

Party leader Mmusi Maimane told reporters at a briefing at the DA’s campaign headquarters, Nkululeko House in Johannesburg, yesterday that he would be approaching Parliament to request Cabinet minutes to find out who opposed state capture.

Maimane was reporting on the outcome of the DA’s federal executive meeting, where issues, including the party’s elections plans, service delivery and government performance, were discussed.

Maimane said he would also consider launching an application, through the Promotion of Access to Information Act, to get Cabinet minutes related to discussions about state capture, because he found it extraordinary that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not know about it.

“We are of the view that state capture began not with [former] president [Jacob Zuma]. It begins when you deploy cadres to go and capture the state and you ask them to serve the organisation. I find it extraordinary when the current president would say he didn’t know – how?

“Now that they have got the power to do so, Mr Ramaphosa must release the Cabinet minutes where he raised an objection to state capture and all of them must do it.”

Maimane said Cabinet decisions resulted in deployments to the boards of state-owned enterprises, which culminated in “grand theft”.

“The project of state capture is not Jacob Zuma’s project. It’s the ANC’s project. The ANC went out of its way to capture the state. The Guptas went out of their way to capture a president,” Maimane said.

“They must issue statements and demonstrate to people ... We don’t want people to say they didn’t know before, now they know.”

Maimane then reacted to what Zuma told his supporters after his court appearance in Durban on Friday. The former president said he knew about corrupt activities effected by those who were now targeting him.

Maimane said he had laid a charge against Zuma under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act when he’d made similar remarks in the past. He said state institutions had to compel Zuma to produce this information.

“If you know about acts of corruption, you have an obligation to report it,” said Maimane.

He challenged Zuma to come forward with information he claimed to have.

Maimane said state capture was not only happening in state-owned entities, but also in local government and provinces. The City of Johannesburg had uncovered 16 cases of corruption, he said.

Maimane denied there was a possible split in the DA, adding that it was the ANC that was facing such problems, as evidenced by the party having failed to choose a premier candidate in North West and in Friday’s court interdict, which prevented the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal from holding its provincial elective conference this weekend.

Maimane said the DA would focus on building support in Gauteng, the Northern Cape, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the elections next year. He said there were indications that the ANC would lose ground in North West and KwaZulu-Natal, and that there was infighting in Gauteng.

The DA election campaign would also focus on youth unemployment, which it said was as serious as corruption.

Maimane said the party would continue to target the rural vote, and that it had grown in the Eastern Cape’s Ingquza Hill Municipality and in the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality.

Regarding the ongoing saga concerning Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, the federal executive declined to comment, citing unfolding court processes.

However, the executive decided that Natasha Mazzone would remain the party’s second deputy federal chairperson after she was challenged by DA Gauteng South chair Khume Ramulifho, who claimed she occupied the post illegally.