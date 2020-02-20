Mo Shaik slams DA over resignation claims: 'I'm still an advisor, just in another post'

Former intelligence head Mo Shaik has slammed the DA after the party claimed Shaik had resigned as a special advisor to Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu due to pressure from the party.

While the DA stated that Shaik's resignation followed their "revelation that Shaik had been appointed by Minister Sisulu", Shaik explained that he had merely been moved to another position in the Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation and the resignation was only a technical one.

Shaik had been moved to a Stabilisation Committee within the department where he advises on investments in the water sector, working under the Director General (DG).

Shaik still advises the minister on certain issues as the committee is an advisory one. It is made up of a team of experts who advise the minister and the DG on various issues including financial management, efficient functioning, maladministration and labour-related matters.

'This is absolutely rubbish'

"As far as DA pressure is concerned, this is absolutely rubbish," Shaik said.

"The Minister simply sought to correct the issue of whether I am her personal advisor or not. That's all she has done.

"It has nothing to do with DA pressure. In fact I am absolutely flabbergasted by the DA's irresponsible politicking on this matter. They said I earned R1.9m – that's absolutely rubbish," he said.

Shaik said he works on a part-time basis, a maximum of 15 days a month at a cost of R7 000 a day, "as determined by the PFMA [Public Finance Management Act]… but it's very rare that you get 15 days of work".

Shaik explained that in the beginning, while Sisulu sought permission for his appointment from the Department of Public Administration, he felt he would best be suited to concentrate on infrastructure financing in the water space.

READ | Sisulu has 'utmost confidence' in Simelane and Shaik as her advisers

Once Sisulu got approval to appoint him in the position, he was then written up as a special adviser.

"Now that the Minister has appointed me on the Stabilisation Committee I had to ‘resign’ from the position, in inverted commas, so that she can then appoint another special adviser otherwise in the records of the department of public administration I would still be down as a special adviser."

Shaik said that he attempted to speak to the DA about the issue and added: "Therefore I find it bizarre that after I informed them of what was the real reason, they said I resigned out of pressure from them." Both Shaik and former national director of public prosecutions Menzi Simelane were appointed as special advisors to Sisulu last month.

In a statement on Thursday, DA MP Emma Louise Powell said Shaik resigned, citing pressure from the DA.

"Shaik's resignation is a direct result of DA pressure following our revelation that Shaik had been appointed by Minister Sisulu, despite not having qualifications relating to his role as a special advisor on water services," Powell said.

"The DA claims Shaik's decision to resign as a victory for all South Africans.

"There is no place for ANC cadres and their politically-connected consultancies being employed in government departments already buckling under the weight of corruption and maladministration."

Comment from the department was not immediately available and will be added once it is received.