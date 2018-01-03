Modack allegedly planned to kill businessman Mark Lifman, court hears

Cape Town - Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack allegedly
planned to have businessman Mark Lifman and suspected Sexy Boys gang boss
Jerome "Donkie" Booysen murdered, the Cape Town Magistrate's Court
has heard.
Charl Kinnear, a police colonel who is investigating fights
in Cape Town clubs and who has been testifying in the matter since last week,
said on Wednesday that Modack had recruited Igor Russol, who at that stage was
in the Ukraine.
Russol, who had worked for slain underworld kingpin Cyril
Beeka when previously in South Africa, was meant to assist in the takeover of
club security.
Booysen, who was the target of apparent hits last year, and
Lifman previously helped run a dominant bouncer company in Cape Town.
Meeting
Kinnear said that when Russol had returned to South Africa,
he met Modack and several other men at the One and Only hotel.
"Modack told him they intended killing Jerome Booysen
and Mark Lifman if they got in contact with them," Kinnear testified.
He said Russol had told him Modack asked him to organise a
meeting between him, Booysen and Lifman.
Modack, according to Russol, wanted to make the meeting look
like a peace offering.
But they would then kill Booysen and Lifman.
Modack then told Russol that "after he owned
everything", he would kill Booysen's brother Colin.
Charges
Modack, as well as Colin Booysen, Jacques Cronje, Ashley
Fields, and Carl Lakay, face extortion charges relating to nightclub security.
They are applying for bail following their arrests on
December 15.
On Tuesday, Kinnear testified that in a voice recording of a
meeting, Modack could be heard saying he worked with “high ranking police
officers.”
READ: Court hears identities of 'high-ranking'
cops allegedly working with underworld figure Modack
Modack had also said that "Tiyo and Mbotho" would
iron out any problems he faced.
He had been referring to Major-General Mzwandile Tiyo, the
Western Cape's head of crime intelligence, and Major-General Patrick Mbotho, a
provincial head of detectives.
The meeting he had been present at was during May 2017 and included
Major-General Jeremy Vearey, the head of the Cape Town cluster of police who
were instrumental in the arrests of the accused in the case, as well as Russel
Christopher.
Christopher, who Modack referred to in the recording as
Uncle Russel, is a former State Security Agency official who trained with
Vearey in the ANC's intelligence structures prior to 1994.
Modack has been heading a group of men intent on taking over nightclub security from a more established grouping.
