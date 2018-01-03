Modack allegedly planned to kill businessman Mark Lifman, court hears

What To Read Next

Cape Town - Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack allegedly planned to have businessman Mark Lifman and suspected Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome "Donkie" Booysen murdered, the Cape Town Magistrate's Court has heard.

Charl Kinnear, a police colonel who is investigating fights in Cape Town clubs and who has been testifying in the matter since last week, said on Wednesday that Modack had recruited Igor Russol, who at that stage was in the Ukraine.

Russol, who had worked for slain underworld kingpin Cyril Beeka when previously in South Africa, was meant to assist in the takeover of club security.

Booysen, who was the target of apparent hits last year, and Lifman previously helped run a dominant bouncer company in Cape Town.

Meeting

Kinnear said that when Russol had returned to South Africa, he met Modack and several other men at the One and Only hotel.

"Modack told him they intended killing Jerome Booysen and Mark Lifman if they got in contact with them," Kinnear testified.

He said Russol had told him Modack asked him to organise a meeting between him, Booysen and Lifman.

Modack, according to Russol, wanted to make the meeting look like a peace offering.

But they would then kill Booysen and Lifman.

Modack then told Russol that "after he owned everything", he would kill Booysen's brother Colin.

Charges

Modack, as well as Colin Booysen, Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields, and Carl Lakay, face extortion charges relating to nightclub security.

They are applying for bail following their arrests on December 15.

On Tuesday, Kinnear testified that in a voice recording of a meeting, Modack could be heard saying he worked with “high ranking police officers.”

Modack had also said that "Tiyo and Mbotho" would iron out any problems he faced.

He had been referring to Major-General Mzwandile Tiyo, the Western Cape's head of crime intelligence, and Major-General Patrick Mbotho, a provincial head of detectives.

The meeting he had been present at was during May 2017 and included Major-General Jeremy Vearey, the head of the Cape Town cluster of police who were instrumental in the arrests of the accused in the case, as well as Russel Christopher.

Christopher, who Modack referred to in the recording as Uncle Russel, is a former State Security Agency official who trained with Vearey in the ANC's intelligence structures prior to 1994.

Modack has been heading a group of men intent on taking over nightclub security from a more established grouping.

