 

Modack allegedly planned to kill businessman Mark Lifman, court hears

2018-01-03 11:01

Caryn Dolley

Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack. (Caryn Dolley, News24)

Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack. (Caryn Dolley, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack allegedly planned to have businessman Mark Lifman and suspected Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome "Donkie" Booysen murdered, the Cape Town Magistrate's Court has heard.

Charl Kinnear, a police colonel who is investigating fights in Cape Town clubs and who has been testifying in the matter since last week, said on Wednesday that Modack had recruited Igor Russol, who at that stage was in the Ukraine.

Russol, who had worked for slain underworld kingpin Cyril Beeka when previously in South Africa, was meant to assist in the takeover of club security.

Booysen, who was the target of apparent hits last year, and Lifman previously helped run a dominant bouncer company in Cape Town.

Meeting

Kinnear said that when Russol had returned to South Africa, he met Modack and several other men at the One and Only hotel.

"Modack told him they intended killing Jerome Booysen and Mark Lifman if they got in contact with them," Kinnear testified.

He said Russol had told him Modack asked him to organise a meeting between him, Booysen and Lifman.

Modack, according to Russol, wanted to make the meeting look like a peace offering.

But they would then kill Booysen and Lifman.

Modack then told Russol that "after he owned everything", he would kill Booysen's brother Colin.

Charges

Modack, as well as Colin Booysen, Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields, and Carl Lakay, face extortion charges relating to nightclub security.

They are applying for bail following their arrests on December 15.

On Tuesday, Kinnear testified that in a voice recording of a meeting, Modack could be heard saying he worked with “high ranking police officers.”

READ: Court hears identities of 'high-ranking' cops allegedly working with underworld figure Modack

Modack had also said that "Tiyo and Mbotho" would iron out any problems he faced.

He had been referring to Major-General Mzwandile Tiyo, the Western Cape's head of crime intelligence, and Major-General Patrick Mbotho, a provincial head of detectives.

The meeting he had been present at was during May 2017 and included Major-General Jeremy Vearey, the head of the Cape Town cluster of police who were instrumental in the arrests of the accused in the case, as well as Russel Christopher.

Christopher, who Modack referred to in the recording as Uncle Russel, is a former State Security Agency official who trained with Vearey in the ANC's intelligence structures prior to 1994.

Modack has been heading a group of men intent on taking over nightclub security from a more established grouping.

For a detailed breakdown on what has been happening in the underworld, see News24's showcase Underworld Unmasked

Read more on:    mark lifman  |  nafiz modack  |  cape town  |  underworld  |  crime  |  gang violence

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

City of Johannesburg appoints new JMPD chief

2018-01-03 11:01

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
The simple life of Ceres' mountian dwellers
 

WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks

Incredible drone footage showing the almost magical New Year’s Eve fireworks exploding above the Peruvian city of Lima.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons
Top 10 global football transfers
New couples should only see each other twice a week
Why are you attracted to women who look like your mother?
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, January 2 2018-01-02 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 