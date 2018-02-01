Modack case investigator visited home linked to alleged gangsters, court hears

What To Read Next

From left: Police officers Sergeant Edward Edwardes, Colonel Charl Kinnear and Major-General Jeremy Vearey, involved in investigating the extortion case focusing on Nafiz Modack, leave the Cape Town Magistrate's Court. (Caryn Dolley, News24)

Cape Town - The police colonel investigating the extortion case centred around suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack was present at a home linked to alleged gangsters, from where drugs were seized, the Cape Town Magistrate's Court heard on Thursday.

However, Charl Kinnear, who is investigating the extortion case as well as fights in clubs around Cape Town, said he had gone to the house in Bellville "a couple of times" to fetch his children there.

The home is that of Theresa Booysen - the sister of alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome Booysen and Colin Booysen.

During heated cross-examination on Thursday, Kinnear was questioned about his links to the Booysen family. He previously told the court his son had been in a relationship with Jerome Booysen's niece.

Investigator asked if he socialised with 'gangsters'

On Thursday, Roooshdeen Rudolph, who is representing one of the accused in the extortion matter, asked Kinnear if it was correct that he had socialised with the Booysens, who were previously alleged to be gangsters.

But Kinnear said this was incorrect.

Rudolph then asked if he had been armed when at Theresa Booysen's home, to which he replied: "I'm always armed."

Kinnear was also peppered with questions about why he had mentioned controversial businessman Mark Lifman so often in the case.

Rudolph rapidly questioned Kinnear and was told several times that he was not giving Kinnear a chance to properly answer questions.

Last week it was alleged in the court that Lifman was in control of certain police officers, especially those driving the extortion matter against Modack.

Modack is accused of extortion and intimidation alongside Ashley Fields, Colin Booysen, Jacques Cronje, and Carl Lakay.

They face charges relating to the nightclub security industry in that they allegedly took over security operations at clubs and restaurants, forcing owners to pay them.

The group was arrested on December 15 and lodged a bail application shortly afterwards.

Rudolph represents Lakay.



On Thursday, as well as previously, it was heard that Lifman, Jerome Booysen and controversial businessman Andre Naude were Modack's rivals.

Paedophile claim and crimen injuria

During Thursday's proceedings, it emerged that Lifman had opened a case of crimen injuria against another accused in the extortion matter - Cronje.

Rudolph asked Kinnear to read the charge sheet in the crimen injuria case. It said that Cronje had either injured, insulted or impaired Lifman's dignity by calling him a paedophile.

Years ago, Lifman faced charges of indecently assaulting boys, but he was acquitted.

Rudolph on Thursday questioned Kinnear about three encounters he had with Lifman - two of the three involved Kinnear going to Lifman's home.



Kinnear said at one of these meetings they discussed the crimen injuria matter.

Rudolph had then asked Kinnear about him having been at Theresa Booysen's home.

Kinnear said he had been there a couple of times to fetch his children who were friends with her children.

Rudolph pointed out that Colin Booysen was previously implicated in a murder as was another of his brothers, Michael Booysen.

Drugs found at home

He said "morally" Kinnear was okay with letting his children socialise with the Booysen family.

Rudolph also said the home his children had visited was the one where it was reported that "a huge stash of drugs" were found.

In November, News24 reported that 41 000 mandrax tablets were found at a Bellville South home and that a City of Cape Town law enforcement officer was arrested.

Kinnear responded to Rudolph by saying his children had gone to a Christian school. This was how they knew the Booysen children.

'Modack's Quran thrown in toilet'

Rudolph then put it to him that Modack's Holy Quran had been thrown into a toilet.

Asked how he felt about this, Kinnear said he was not aware of the incident Rudolph was talking about.

"If it were my Bible, I'd have been infuriated," Kinnear said.

Rudolph focused on Lifman’s naming having been mentioned several times during the bail application.

'Lifman is a common denominator'

He pointed out that Lifman owned Hotel 303. This was where a night manager was shot dead in November 2016.

Rudolph said Lifman also owned Iconic Lounge - a venue Kinnear previously said was targeted by men affiliated to Modack.

In early January Kinnear testified that a firearm was stolen during an altercation in Parow in March. Lifman had been present at this.

According to Kinnear, the firearm had turned up at advocate Pete Mihalik's offices.

Mihalik, Kinnear had said, told controversial businessman Andre Naude he would return the firearm to its owner in exchange for R20 000.

Brian Wainstein had paid over this money and the firearm was returned.

News24 previously reported that Wainstein, known as the international "Steroid King," was shot dead in his Constantia home in August.

However, on Thursday, Rudolph said the firearm matter involving Mihalik was unlikely because the people allegedly involved were "at loggerheads".

He said the allegations against Mihalik were "frivolous, superficial" and made to "rubbish his character".

The bail application is expected to continue on Friday.