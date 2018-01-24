 

Modack case is about corrupt cops, court hears

2018-01-24 16:24

Caryn Dolley

Suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack in the dock in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court. (Caryn Dolley, News24)



Cape Town - The extortion case against underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack is simply about corruption within police, an attorney has alleged in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court.

Bruce Hendricks, the lawyer for one of Modack's co-accused, Colin Booysen, told the court on Wednesday: "This matter is nothing more than officers of the law being corrupt and being in cahoots with people."

Hendricks was on Wednesday cross-examining Charl Kinnear, a police colonel who is the investigating officer in the extortion matter.

He repeatedly questioned Kinnear about how many times Kinnear had been to controversial businessman Mark Lifman's home and described Kinnear's first time there as unusual.

READ: Cops and corruption claims: Police 'tensions' emerge in Modack extortion case

Lifman, controversial businessman Andre Naude, and alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen, have been identified in court as being an older faction in a nightclub security takeover.

Among those identified as part of a newer faction are Modack and his co-accused.

Modack is accused of extortion and intimidation alongside Colin Booysen – who is Jerome Booysen's brother, Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields, and Carl Lakay. 

They face charges relating to the nightclub security industry in that they allegedly took over security operations at clubs and restaurants, forcing owners to pay them.

For a detailed breakdown on what has been happening in the underworld nightclub security takeover, see News24's showcase Underworld Unmasked.

The group was arrested on December 15 and shortly afterwards lodged an application to be released on bail.

While under cross-examination by Hendricks on Wednesday, Kinnear said he had been to Lifman's house three times.

He said the first was because Lifman was a complainant in a matter and he was investigating the docket.

Kinnear is the branch commander of detectives in Sea Point.

Hendricks put it to him that it was "very strange" for a branch commander to go to a complainant's home.

Kinnear responded that it was common practice, regardless of who the complainant was.

ALSO READ: Modack extortion case initially concealed due to cop collusion, court hears

Hendricks also testified about Kinnear's testimony regarding nightclub security figure Igor Russol.

Kinnear previously testified that Russol, who has been in the nightclub security industry for years, was recruited by Modack and as a result returned to South Africa from the Ukraine.

Russol, Kinnear had said, told him various things, including that Modack wanted Lifman and Booysen murdered.

On Wednesday, Hendricks put it to Kinnear that Lifman had in fact directed him to make contact with Russol, who himself was previously convicted of extortion.

Kinnear denied this.

