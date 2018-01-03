Modack contacted same Serbian source from Pauw’s book, court hears

What To Read Next

Cape Town - Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack recorded several conversations he had, including with someone in Serbia who provided information used in author Jacques Pauw’s critically acclaimed book The President’s Keepers.

Charl Kinnear, a police colonel who is investigating fights in clubs, testified this in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

"The person Modack phoned in Serbia is the same person who gave information for the first few chapters of The President's Keepers," he said.

Pauw's book lifted the lid on alleged shady dealings President Jacob Zuma was involved in.

"This shows the relationships the accused has with people in the South African government," he said.

"In a nutshell, Nafiz Modack is promoting something that is of no value to him."

News24 has previously reported that Modack is an informant for the state, which he has denied.

Kinnear on Wednesday said, in the recording with the person in Serbia, Modack alleged he and top Western Cape police official, Major-General Jeremy Vearey, were on the payrolls of controversial businessman Mark Lifman and suspected Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome "Donkie" Booysen.

Read: Krejcir, Lolly Jackson links emerge in Modack bail bid

Modack, as well as Colin Booysen - who is the brother of Jerome Booysen - Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields, and Carl Lakay, face extortion charges relating to nightclub security.

They are applying for bail, following their arrests on December 15.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kinnear testified that Modack had recruited Igor Russol, who was in the Ukraine at that stage.

Russol, who had worked for slain underworld kingpin Cyril Beeka when previously in South Africa, was meant to assist in the takeover of club security.

Russol had said that Modack had planned to kill Lifman, Jerome Booysen and later, Colin Booysen.

Read: Modack allegedly planned to kill businessman Mark Lifman, court hears

Kinnear said in another recording he had, between Modack and another person who could not be clearly heard, Modack said he "had to do a R12m debt collection for Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir".

This had to be collected from the wife of murdered Teazers owner, Lolly Jackson.

The bail application continues.

For a detailed breakdown on what has been happening in the underworld, see News24's showcase Underworld Unmasked