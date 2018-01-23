 

Modack extortion case initially concealed due to cop collusion, court hears

2018-01-23 14:59

Caryn Dolley

Suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack in the dock in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court. (Caryn Dolley, News24)

Suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack in the dock in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court. (Caryn Dolley, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – The extortion case centering around suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack was initially registered in a more concealed manner because of police involvement in the alleged crimes, it was claimed in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Charl Kinnear, a colonel investigating fights in Cape Town clubs, testified that after a statement on the matter was made to him in November, he registered an inquiry, instead of opening a case docket.

If a case docket had been opened, it would have meant that anyone with access to the criminal record system would be able to see the statement on a computer.

The inquest was therefore registered, Kinnear said, "because of senior police involved with the group".

Modack is accused of extortion and intimidation alongside Colin Booysen – the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen – Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields, and Carl Lakay.

They face charges relating to the nightclub security industry, in that they allegedly took over security operations at clubs and restaurants, forcing owners to pay them.

For a detailed breakdown on what has been happening in the underworld nightclub security takeover, see News24's showcase Underworld Unmasked.

Modack and his co-accused were arrested on December 15.

Shortly thereafter, they launched an application to be released on bail.

Earlier this month, Kinnear testified that there was a recording of Modack in a meeting with Major General Jeremy Vearey, the head of the Cape Town cluster of police who was instrumental in his arrest, and Russell Christopher, a former State Security Agency official who trained with Vearey in the ANC's intelligence structures prior to 1994.

The meeting took place on May 5, 2017.

"Nafiz Modack states he was dealing with high-ranking police officials and, should there ever be a problem, Tiyo and Mbotho can sort it out," Kinnear had testified.

READ: Court hears identities of 'high-ranking' cops allegedly working with underworld figure Modack

He was referring to Major General Mzwandile Tiyo, the Western Cape's head of crime intelligence, and Major General Patrick Mbotho, a provincial head of detectives.

Testifying about the "influence" which Modack appeared to have, Kinnear had also referred to a meeting Modack had at the One and Only hotel with Northern Cape police commissioner Risimati Shivuri.

On Tuesday, Modack's advocate Edwin Grobler argued that there was, in fact, no case against his client.

He referred to information he had put to Kinnear a week ago – that a police officer had previously told Modack that there was a R20m hit out on him.

On Tuesday, Grobler identified the police officer as "Captain Jaftha".

The bail application continues.

Read more on:    nafiz modack  |  cape town  |  gangs  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Metrorail train derails in Benoni

2018-01-23 13:18

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
State capture probe: People of SA deserve proper investigation
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, January 20 2018-01-20 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTO TRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 