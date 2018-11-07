 

Modack: I will help convict Mihalik's killers

2018-11-07 05:04

Mandy Wiener

Nafiz Modack (Jenna Ethridge, News24)

Nafiz Modack (Jenna Ethridge, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Alleged underworld kingpin and controversial Cape Town businessman Nafiz Modack says he has faith in the country's justice system as he mourns his lawyer and close friend, advocate Pete Mihalik. He also says he will cooperate with authorities to get those responsible for Mihalik's murder behind bars.

Modack has broken his silence on the shooting which took the life of the prominent criminal lawyer last week. 

Mihalik, 50, was shot dead in his car outside Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard school in Greenpoint while dropping his children off. His son, 8, was wounded in the attack and is being treated in hospital. 

It's believed that over the past two years, Mihalik had found himself in the middle of an apparent fight between two underworld factions in Cape Town. On the one side is Sea Point businessman Mark Lifman and security boss Andre Naude, along with alleged Sexy Boys leader Jerome "Donkie" Booysen. On the other is Modack, veteran bouncer Jacques Cronje and another Booysen brother, Colin. Mihalik represented Modack and his associates.

In a press release issued through a media manager, Modack asked for privacy and explained that he had made the decision to decline all interviews about his "dear friend".

ALSO READ: Losing 'peacemaker' Mihalik likely to create bigger chasm in underworld – colleague

"I do understand that I have been exposed to public scrutiny these past two years, more so during my bail application (December 2017 – February 2018) and preparations pertaining to my upcoming trial in the Western Cape Regional Court this Monday, November 12, 2018. I [respectfully] ask for privacy in order to come to terms with what has transpired and pay tribute to not only the head of my legal counsel, but someone who was a dear friend too.

Suspected taxi industry link

"My thoughts and prayers are with the immediate family, the speedy recovery of his amazing son, colleagues and each and every person who has been affected by this gruesome act. I have complete faith in our justice system and will cooperate in any way, if it would assist in resolving and charging the relevant parties who have instructed and/or carried out this particular crime," says the businessman.  

Modack, Colin, Cronje, Ashley Fields and Carl Lakay were arrested in December last year, accused of running an extortion racket. It was also alleged they were operating a security service while not being registered with the proper authorities.

During their lengthy bail application earlier this year, extensive details emerged including allegations of police corruption. Modack has also been accused of being an official police source after photos emerged of him meeting with high-ranking cops.

Their trial is due to get underway next week and it's believed Mihalik's murder may have been related to this case. However, Police Minister Bheki Cele has said publicly that the advocate's execution was linked to the taxi industry. 

Sizwe Sinzokohle Biyela, 26, and Nkosinathi Khumalo, 31, have been charged for the "premeditated" murder. They have also been charged with attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition. They will appear in court again on Thursday. 

Read more on:    nafiz modack  |  pete mihalik  |  cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zuma legal fees: Dismiss DA case on basis of undue delay – lawyers argue

2018-11-06 22:39

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Trail runner encounters caracal on Table Mountain
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:28 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:28 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, November 6 2018-11-06 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 