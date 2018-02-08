Modack intimidated me and is linked to Russian mafia - forensic investigator

Cape Town - A senior forensic fraud investigator has alleged that suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack intimidated him and threatened to sue him for R100m. The ABSA Bank investigator had probed circumstances surrounding arrears payments for two vehicles.

The investigator's name has been redacted from a police statement for security reasons. He detailed how, while looking into the two vehicles, he was followed by armed men, who tried to force him to stop his vehicle.

'Connected to top cops and Russian mafia'

"I did my investigation and found that this man (Modack) is well connected with high-profile SAPS role players, including people that is awaiting trial and connected with the Russian mafia [sic]," the statement said.

"Due to this, I felt that my life and my family's lives will be endangered and these people are capable in anything [sic]."

The investigator's statement was read out in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday during the bail application lodged by Modack and his four co-accused in an extortion case.

Modack's legal team is expected to respond to the allegations against him, including those involving the ABSA investigator, when the application continues on Monday.

During the application on Wednesday, it emerged that Modack faced being arrested again - this time for allegedly threatening club owners in Johannesburg.

However, he is only expected to be arrested for this when his bail application in the Cape Town extortion case is finalised.

Modack also faces a separate motor vehicle theft charge in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court.

In the Cape Town matter, Modack is accused of extortion and intimidation, alongside Carl Lakay, Ashley Fields, Colin Booysen - suspected Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen's brother - and Jacques Cronje.

They face charges relating to the nightclub security industry in that they allegedly took over security operations at clubs and restaurants, forcing owners to pay them.

The group was arrested on December 15 and lodged a bail application shortly afterward.

On Wednesday, when the ABSA investigator's statement was read out, it emerged that Modack had been the centre of investigations for years.

The investigator's statement said that, at the end of September 2015, he and a colleague were busy with a probe that was passed on to them from an officer in Gauteng.

This investigation involved possible fraud and was linked to a man named Ridawaan Jardien.

Two vehicles, an Audi RS and a Toyota Hilux, had been financed by ABSA, but payments were in arrears and there were attachment orders in case the vehicles needed to be retrieved.

The investigator said that they received information from a reliable source that the vehicles were at an address in Plattekloof.

Together with his colleague, they went to the home and drove past it. The investigator said they spotted several vehicles which had no number plates in the garage.

He said a white Golf GTI was parked in front of the house.

The investigator and colleague drove past the house, made a U-turn and went back, parking about 150m from it.

They had then suddenly noticed a man, wearing a red jacket, who got into the parked Golf and drove toward them.

'You're not allowed here'

"He stopped at my vehicle and arrogantly asked me what we were doing here. He said that we were not allowed to be in this street and had no permission to be there," the investigator said.

"I calmly informed him that it is a free country and do not need permission to be here, and we certainly do not need to inform him the purpose of our visit."

The man, according to the investigator, took out his cellphone and took photographs of himself and the registration plate of his vehicle. The man then told the investigator he would see "what's going to happen".

After this, the investigator and his colleague drove away but, at some point, they got to a stop street and the same white Golf started following them.

'They tried to force us off the road'

Before they reached another stop sign, the investigator said a cream Mercedes, with four occupants and without registration plates, tried to block his vehicle.

"I managed to get a gap and, as I passed them, the four men jumped out of the vehicle and stopped in front of me… the four men jumped out of the vehicle and tried to stop me," his statement said.

The investigator managed to get away and drove to the police forensic laboratory in the area.

"I noticed that these vehicles constantly trying to pass us in order to drive us off the road," he said.

The investigator and his colleague managed to get to the laboratory.

"We knew there would be cameras. Unfortunately, we had to stop at the boom gates and, while we were waiting, these gentlemen got out the cream Mercedes-Benz and ran to my vehicle," he said.

The four men had shouted at him, asking why he had been at the premises earlier.

Pistols and police escort

"The man at my door instructed me to get out of the vehicle and informed me that he will fuck me up.

"I noticed that two of the men had pistols with them and refused to get out the vehicle," the investigator said.

The men told him he could go onto the laboratory's premises, but that they would wait for him to leave.

Eventually a police escort was arranged for the investigator and his colleague to safely leave the premises.

The investigator said the Golf GTI's registration number was traced to Modack.

On October 5, 2015, he received three calls from a cellphone number he did not recognise.

He then received an SMS saying: "Please call me."

The investigator replied, asking who he should phone.

R100m lawsuit threat

A man, he said, then called him and spoke aggressively. The man introduced himself as "Modack".

"He was aggressive and tried to intimidate me and insisted on knowing why we [were] investigating him," the investigator said.

The caller threatened to sue him in his personal capacity for R100m.

"I also informed him that he is stepping [across] the line and is busy intimidating me and that I will not fall for his intimidations," the investigator said.

He said, as a result of what had happened, he feared for his life and that of his relatives.

The investigator said he did not know how Modack had got his cellphone number.

He feared that, if Modack could get this information, he could access details, including his home and work addresses.

The investigator asked that an intimidation case be investigated.

His statement to police forms part of the State's case in the bail application of the extortion trial, which is running in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court.

It is expected to continue on Monday.



