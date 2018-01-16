 

Modack to be charged in murder case, court hears

2018-01-16 14:03

Caryn Dolley

Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack. (Caryn Dolley, News24)

Cape Town – Suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack is set to be charged in connection with the murder of a bouncer, a police officer investigating clashes in clubs around Cape Town testified during Modack's bail application.

Modack and his four co-accused now also face eight charges of extortion and one of intimidation. Previously they had faced one charge of extortion.

Police officer Charl Kinnear said Modack and another accused in the case, Jacques Cronje, were to be charged in connection with the murder of a bouncer at Cubana, in Green Point, on December 3, 2017.

The Congolese bouncer was stabbed to death in the incident.

Kinnear testified on Tuesday that this happened simply because Modack and Cronje were denied a table at the establishment.

He also testified that Modack planned to flee the country.

Links to senior police officers

"We received information from a reliable source that [Modack] intends to evade trial, he's already indicated when released on bail he will leave the country and not return," Kinnear said.

He testified that it would not matter if Modack's passport and travel documents were confiscated because he was resourceful and would likely get others.

Modack is accused alongside Colin Booysen – the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen – Cronje, Ashley Fields and Carl Lakay.

They face extortion charges relating to nightclub security.

The bail application was expected to have continued on Thursday last week, however Kinnear had been booked off sick.

About two weeks ago Kinnear testified about Modack's apparent ties to two senior Western Cape police officers.

Kinnear, at the time, also testified about allegations that Modack wanted controversial businessmen Mark Lifman and Jerome Booysen murdered.

