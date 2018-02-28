 

Modack to hear bail decision in Cape Town extortion case

2018-02-28 05:29

Caryn Dolley

Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack. (Caryn Dolley, News24)

Cape Town - Suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack and his four co-accused are expected to hear on Wednesday if the Cape Town Magistrate's Court has granted them bail.

If Modack is granted bail, it will be the third recent case in which he has successfully applied for bail and it means that he could be released from custody after being behind bars for more than three months.

However, it previously emerged in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court that he may be arrested again in connection with the murder of a bouncer at Cubana, in Green Point, on December 3, 2017.

READ: Modack to be charged in murder case, court hears

Modack is accused alongside Colin Booysen – the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen – Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields and Carl Lakay.

They face extortion charges relating to nightclub security.

For a detailed breakdown of events in the underworld nightclub security takeover, see News24's showcase Underworld Unmasked.

The group was arrested on December 15 and have been in custody since then.

During the bail application, the prosecution argued that Modack and his co-accused caused "havoc" in the Cape Town city centre trying to take over nightclub security. 

But the defence in the matter has argued that the State's case was not fully based on evidence, but rather hearsay.

Defence versus State

In his closing argument earlier this month, Modack's advocate Dirk Uijs SC said: "Neither the crime of intimidation, nor the crime of extortion was committed by any of the applicants, especially (Modack)."

He said that the State had focused especially on his client, but had "very little" evidence against him.

However, prosecutor Esna Erasmus hit back and said at the time that the defence had focused on only one aspect of the case.

"Intimidating people and threatening people seems to be a way of life for (Modack). That is the way he does business," she had said.

Other cases

Modack and Cronje were also charged with attempted extortion in Johannesburg.

READ: Suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack gets R10k bail in Joburg nightclub case

They were both granted bail of R10 000 each in this case on Monday.

In January, Modack and Ikeraam Modack were charged with the theft of a motor vehicle.

They were granted bail in this case in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on February 9.

