Modise amid EFF's SONA disruption threat: Only Ramaphosa's address will be entertained

Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise ahead of press briefing on the readiness for 2020's State of the Nation Address. (Jan Gerber, News24)

There is one item on the agenda for next week's State of the Nation Address (SONA), and one item only - the president's address to both houses of Parliament, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise said on Thursday.



This after Modise was asked about the prospects of the EFF disrupting President Cyril Ramaphosa's SONA as it had indicated it would do if Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was still in his post.

Modise said there was no behind-the-scenes plan with the EFF to ensure things would run smoothly on the night.

She added any joint sitting would be conducted within the ambit of the rules for joint sittings.

"That is the only thing we'll entertain."

Modise said the theme for this year's SONA was "Following up on our commitments: making your future work better".

"The theme underscores the character of a people's Parliament which the Constitution implores us to entrench and deepen democracy as well as improve the quality of life of all South Africans.



"In addition to making laws, conducting oversight and promoting public participation, Parliament will also continue to strengthen transparency, accountability and responsiveness to the needs of the people to ensure a truly non-racial, non-sexist and prosperous South Africa."