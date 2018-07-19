 

Modise calls AfriForum's decision to privately prosecute her an 'abuse of judicial processes'

2018-07-19 17:32

Jeanette Chabalala

Thandi Modise (Supplied)

National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise believes the decision by lobby group AfriForum to privately prosecute her is an "abuse of judicial processes for narrow political ends".

In a statement issued on Thursday, Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said: "Ms Modise respects the rule of law and the principle of equality before the law. However, she regards the motives of this grouping as curious, as they smack of abuse of judicial processes for narrow political ends."

AfriForum announced earlier in the day that it would privately prosecute Modise in connection with animal cruelty on her farm.

READ: AfriForum to privately prosecute Thandi Modise over animal cruelty

In 2015, a protracted legal action was initiated after it emerged a year earlier that animals had been left to starve on the multimillion-rand farm that belonged to Modise.

"It is important to note that the National Prosecuting Authority had abandoned its case, citing absence of prospects for successful prosecution," Mothapo said.  

"This is because she had delegated people she trusted to look after the farm, while she is away fulfilling her parliamentary responsibilities as head of the NCOP in Cape Town.

"Upon learning of the matter, she swiftly intervened and placed appropriate measures to address the situation and cooperated fully in the investigative process."

ALSO READ: Court finds that vet in Thandi Modise farm saga contravened council rules

Mothapo said Modise would study the papers when they were presented in order to determine an appropriate course of action.

"The threat to privately prosecute coincides with the process led by Parliament regarding possible amendments to Section 25 of the Constitution to expropriate land without compensation.

"At the heart of the action is exploiting the incident to advance a narrow narrative of failure of black farming, as implicitly stated by the grouping's spokesperson yesterday.

"In the interim, she will not be entertaining any threats or intentions by the grouping in the media."

Modise's farm, based in the North West town of Modderfontein, just outside Potchefstroom - was found littered with the carcasses of more than 50 pigs and other animals, including goats, sheep, geese and ducks.

About 85 surviving animals were found eating the carcasses.

Advocate Gerrie Nel said AfriForum was planning to prosecute Modise within the next three months. The case is expected to be heard in Potchefstroom.


