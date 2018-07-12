 

Moerane Commission: Report is with the KZN legislature – officials

2018-07-12 17:26

Kaveel Singh

KZN premier Willies Mchunu. (Jabulani Langa, Gallo Images, Daily Sun, file)

KZN premier Willies Mchunu. (Jabulani Langa, Gallo Images, Daily Sun, file)

The Moerane Commission report that was handed over to the KwaZulu-Natal office of the premier a month ago is working its way through the provincial legislature, officials said on Thursday.

According to legislature spokesperson Wonder Hlongwa, the office of the speaker received the report.

"The report is currently being processed by relevant committees. As soon as this process is complete, the next course of action will [be to] communicate to the relevant stakeholders and the general public."

Thami Ngidi, the spokesperson for Premier Willies Mchunu, told News24 he handed over the report just a week after receiving it.

"The premier showed the report to the provincial executive committee (PEC) on the day he received it. The following week, he had sent it to the speaker."

According to the KwaZulu-Natal Commissions Act, the relevant portfolio committee of the legislature must decide on a way forward with the report and provide formal comment or input to the premier in writing.

The premier must then, within 21 working days of the date of receipt of the written comment or input of the relevant portfolio committee, release the report of the commission to the public.

The release is done together with an indication from the premier whether and to what extent the findings or recommendations of the commission will be implemented, together with reasons.

Advocate Marumo Moerane handed the report to Mchunu exactly one month ago saying: "The 424-page report contains very specific recommendations from evidence of over 60 witnesses".

The Moerane Commission was tasked with probing the underlying causes of murders in KwaZulu-Natal.

The commission was established in 2016 and was headed by Moerane.

Mchunu said that he had established the commission of inquiry due to the "worrying levels of violence in the province which have since not abated".

In 2018 alone, there were murders of four councillors in separate incidents in Zululand, Ugu and uMgungundlovu.


