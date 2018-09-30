Moerane Report: Glebelands, the 'hotbed for hitmen', in numbers

What To Read Next

More than 100 people have died as a result of the violence over the allocation of beds at the Glebelands Hostel. (Photo: Shaun Swingler)

The long-awaited Moerane Commission's report into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has finally been released and has shed more light on the more than 100 deaths linked to the infamous Glebelands Hostel.

The commission, tasked with investigating killings over seven years, was set up in 2016 by Premier Willis Mchunu and chaired by advocate Marumo Moerane.

READ: Government failures and greed - Moerane Commission report's damning findings

According to a Moerane Commission witness, activist Vanessa Burger, there have been more than 100 deaths linked to the hostel in the past four years alone.

As part of harrowing testimony, the notorious Glebelands Hostel was described as a "hotbed for hitmen".

The commission visited the hostel in February where Major General Dumezweni Chiliza - a former Umlazi cluster commander - put forward that the killings were not political, but were the result of factional fighting over control of the leasing of beds.

News24's Kaveel Singh unpacks the numbers: