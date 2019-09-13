Mogoeng's message on 'captured judges': Bring us proof, stop hiding behind fictional identities

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has called on those with evidence of captured or corrupt judges to provide concrete proof and stop hiding behind fictional identities.

Justice Mogoeng was addressing the media in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Friday afternoon.

He said his office had asked national police commissioner General Kehla Sitole to use relevant capacities at his disposal to "uncover the real forces behind the masks who are making apparently gratuitous allegations of corruption or capture against the judiciary".

Justice Mogoeng's address came after some politicians launched personal attacks against certain judges.

Recently, a "list" had been making the rounds on social media alleging some judges had benefitted from President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign funds.

"Tell us which judge has been captured or corrupted, and by whom. If money or any benefit was given, for how much? When? And produce verifiable documentary or electronic proof," Justice Mogoeng said.

He added judiciary spokesperson Nathi Mncube had shown him a tweet of someone who claimed to have informed him that certain judges in the Free State had allegedly been captured by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and that he had not acted upon it.

"I have never received that information. I have been assured by all the provincial leaders of colleagues against whom disturbing allegations of corruption and capture have been made that those allegations are false," Justice Mogoeng said.

"In the absence of concrete proof … I believe my colleagues. Everybody with evidence to support these damaging allegations that any judge is corrupt or has been captured must stop hiding behind fictional identities … please make your true identity and contact details known to us and the South African public."