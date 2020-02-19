 

Mokgalapa tenders 'unreserved apology' for comments made in leaked audio clip

2020-02-19 11:46

Azarrah Karrim

City of Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

City of Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. (Tshidi Madia, News24)

Outgoing Tshwane Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has apologised to fellow DA members for comments he made about his colleagues in a controversial audio recording that was leaked in 2019.

Speaking at a Tshwane council sitting on Wednesday, Mokgalapa said goodbye before he leaves on February 26, 2020.

"Let me also take this opportunity to tender my unreserved apology to my colleagues in the DA for the comments I made which were recorded last year, unfortunately.

"I regret my actions and apologise for the hurt, offence and damage to the individuals who were named, and ultimately brought the party into disrepute. I retract the comments made at the time," Mokgalapa said.

READ | Embattled Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa announces resignation, DA thanks him for his service

In the audio recording, Mokgalapa and former MMC for roads and transport Sheila Senkubuge engaged in an alleged sexual act at the municipality's Hatfield offices.

The two officials could also be heard discussing their colleagues in the council and government business before they became intimate.

Mokgalapa thanked his colleagues for their work during his tenure.

"Madam speaker, the tagline will always remain: It's not about ourselves, it's not about myself, but it's about the interests of the residents of Tshwane," he said.

