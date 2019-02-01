 

Mokgoro Inquiry: Jiba wanted prosecutor to sign Cato Manor indictment without evidence attached

2019-02-01 15:48

Alex Mitchley

Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba's legal team at the Mokgoro Inquiry. (Pelane Phakgadi/News24)

Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba's legal team at the Mokgoro Inquiry. (Pelane Phakgadi/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former acting National Director of Public Prosecutions, Nomgcobo Jiba, wanted prosecutor Simphiwe Mlotshwa to sign an indictment in the Cato Manor case, despite not having any of the evidence on hand, the Mokgoro inquiry has heard.

Mlotshwa was testifying at the inquiry on Friday. It has been tasked with establishing whether Jiba and suspended special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi are fit for office.

According to the witness, while he was the acting Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in KwaZulu-Natal in 2012, he received a call from Jiba who told him that there was a matter that had to be enrolled urgently because of pressure.

"I informed her that I would first read the dockets and make a decision accordingly," Mlotshwa said in his affidavit, which was presented to the inquiry.

READ: Jiba first seen as breath of fresh air, until the Booysen matter – Hofmeyr

Jiba then repeated that the matter was urgent and Mlotshwa said that he did not have the prosecutors to look at the dockets.

A few days later, Mlotshwa received a call from Gauteng DPP Andrew Chauke who told him Jiba had instructed that Chauke send a team of prosecutors from Gauteng to prosecute the Cato Manor case.

The Cato Manor case involves former KZN Hawks head, General Johan Booysen, and scores of detectives, who were implicated in the so-called, but now discredited, Cato Manor death squads.

Booysen and others were charged with racketeering and murder. Charges against Booysen have since been withdrawn following successful court applications.  

Sign the indictment

While attending a DPP meeting, Mlotshwa was called into a meeting with Jiba and Chauke.  There, Jiba told him that she had a legal opinion that Mlotshwa could sign off the delegation for the prosecutors who would be prosecuting the Cato Manor case.

Jiba further instructed Mlotshwa to signed the indictment in terms of the legal opinion from advocate Gerhard Nel.

"I told advocate Jiba and advocate Chauke that I was going to sign the indictment only if it was accompanied by the prosecutor's memo or report detailing evidence implicating each accused as individuals and the evidence implicating all of the accused as a collective," Mlotshwa said.

READ MORE: Jiba pressured to prosecute Booysen, despite having 'no evidence', Mokgoro inquiry hears

Mlotshwa later received the indictment via e-mail from Chauke's personal assistant, that did not contain the prosecutor's memo or report or even the case numbers from the police. He then exchanged a number of e-mails with Chauke, copying in Jiba and requesting the additional information.

He also testified that inquests into the Cato Manor case found that no one should be held responsible and that galvanised him to not sign the indictment.

Felt like a terrorist

Mlotshwa testified that when Chauke took over the Cato Manor case, he felt like he was being undermined and treated badly.

He added that he believed he was being pressured to resign and that he was treated badly by his successor after being relieved of his DPP duties by Jiba.

He said the institution was so toxic that he eventually caved in and resigned in 2015.

At a personal level, Mlotshwa had a very cordial relationship with Jiba, he said, adding that he never held a grudge against her.

Read more on:    lawrence mrwebi  |  simphiwe mlotshwa  |  nomgcobo jiba  |  mokgoro inquiry
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Bosasa scored more than R12bn in state contracts - report

50 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST: Zuma's nine lost years? Ramaphosa shouldn't forget — he was there
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:20 PM
Road name: M3 Inbound

Inbound
Paarl 16:14 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 30 January Lottery draw 2019-01-30 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 