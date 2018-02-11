 

Molefe’s military career on hold

2018-02-11 05:49

Erika Gibson

-
Brian Molefe

The military career of former Eskom boss-turned-Colonel Brian Molefe is over – for now.

The defence force confirmed last week that his call-up period ended on November 17 2017, a day after City Press inquired about it and two days before the newspaper appeared on the street.

Defence force spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said Molefe was not paid for his “specialist services” during his tenure from August 23 to November 17.

But when the furore over Molefe’s military aspirations first came to light, Dlamini said: “Colonel Molefe is considered a member of the reserve force and is reimbursed accordingly.”

Molefe will remain as a dormant member of the reserve force. He is also still an honorary colonel of the SA Irish regiment. The defence force staff database, the Persol system, indicated at the time that his salary was R57 000 a month.

The defence force then said that Molefe was the convener of a “pool” of experts that the defence force calls upon on an ad hoc basis to conduct certain audit functions.

Sources this week said these experts were paid by the defence force as consultants, which is not shown on the Persol system.

Dlamini said last year that an honorary colonel may not be paid for any ceremonial services, but experts are reimbursed according to their skills.

Trade union Solidarity filed charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering against Molefe and former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane on Tuesday. The two had worked out a R30m illegal pension deal for Molefe when he “resigned” from Eskom.

The Pretoria High Court found in January that the pension was awarded illegally and Molefe had to repay R11m he had already received.

A full Bench referred in the ruling to greed, lack of remorse and lack of integrity in Eskom’s leadership. Molefe is appealing the judgment. – Rapport

