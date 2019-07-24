Mom accused of killing daughter, 8, for stealing money denied bail

A 31-year-old woman who is accused of killing her eight-year-old daughter for stealing her money was denied bail in the Namakgale Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on Wednesday.



Masingita Venencia Mabunda allegedly assaulted the girl in Malungane village, Limpopo, on May 23, according to the police.

"The police and medical emergency services responded immediately and on arrival they found the eight-year-old girl, identified as Varsity Leah Mabunda, dead," police spokesperson Constable Maphure Manamela said.

Manamela added a preliminary investigation revealed the girl was allegedly assaulted by her mother after she had blamed her for stealing money.

She fled the scene after the incident but was later arrested.

Investigations are continuing and the case will resume on August 29.

