 

Mom accused of killing daughter, 8, for stealing money denied bail

2019-07-24 18:13

Sesona Ngqakamba

(Getty/Gallo Images)

(Getty/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 31-year-old woman who is accused of killing her eight-year-old daughter for stealing her money was denied bail in the Namakgale Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on Wednesday.

Masingita Venencia Mabunda allegedly assaulted the girl in Malungane village, Limpopo, on May 23, according to the police. 

"The police and medical emergency services responded immediately and on arrival they found the eight-year-old girl, identified as Varsity Leah Mabunda, dead," police spokesperson Constable Maphure Manamela said.

Manamela added a preliminary investigation revealed the girl was allegedly assaulted by her mother after she had blamed her for stealing money.

She fled the scene after the incident but was later arrested.

Investigations are continuing and the case will resume on August 29.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Denel will turn around, and we will pay salaries - CEO

2019-07-24 17:57

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: R400k goes to one player 2019-07-23 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 