Mom accused of assaulting stepdaughter 'relieved' after Mauritius court drops 'more serious charge'

Marietjie Vosloo allegedly breathed a sigh of relief when the court set aside the "more serious charge" of assault without murderous intent on Wednesday.

Marietjie (34) stood accused of beating her 17-year-old stepdaughter Mundolene to death during a family holiday in Mauritius in October 2016.

In Mauritius, a charge of assault without murderous intent is similar to South Africa’s culpable homicide. Had she been found guilty, Marietjie would likely have faced five years behind bars.

Zaredhin Jaunbacchus, Marietjie's legal representative, confirmed to YOU that Marietjie will still be sentenced on Monday on a charge of assault in the regional court in Port Louis, Mauritius' capital.

“With the charge against her dismissed, in Mauritius the court still has to charge her, but this new charge is an even lesser charge than the one before. I believe she will be coming home now sooner than later.”

“Marietjie has already spent 17 months behind bars. I am sure this will be taken into account on Monday,” he added.

"She was very relieved after today."

Marietjie was taken into custody shortly after the tragic incident on the first day of the family’s luxurious holiday at the Hotel Rui.

Mundolene died on 6 October 2016 after she and Marietjie had an argument at the resort. Marietjie had allegedly punched the teenager.

The autopsy indicated that Mundolene had died of a stroke and brain bleed, the result of blunt force trauma to the head.

Marietjie's brother, Jan (43), previously told YOU that while Marietjie and Mundolene never got on well, he believes she would never intentionally harm her stepdaughter.

He and Marietjie’s other brother, Bertie (37), had hoped to visit her in jail, but could not afford the trip.

“I just want to see Marietjie again – one doesn’t know what could happen to her,” he said. “Just think how happy she’d be if her two brothers could be there for her in her darkest moment?”

“After not having seen her in more than a year . . . I’d hold her hand and pray with her, and try to give her courage. I’d try to make up for lost time with her, just to show her how very much we love her.”