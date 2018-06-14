 

Mom and 4-year-old twins die in Uitenhage shack fire

2018-06-14 14:52

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

The remains of an informal dwelling that burnt down, claiming three lives, in Uitenhage. (Supplied: SAPS)

The remains of an informal dwelling that burnt down, claiming three lives, in Uitenhage. (Supplied: SAPS)

A mother and her four-year-old twin boys died after a fire swept through their informal dwelling in Langa, Uitenhage on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the backyard dwelling in 24th Avenue had caught alight around 04:45 on Thursday morning, while the family was apparently still asleep.

She said police and the fire department had been called to the scene, where the house was engulfed in flames.

Swart said 35-year-old Vuyokazi Klaas and her twin boys, Abongile and Bonginkosi, had died in the flames. She said the 42-year-old father had been the sole survivor of the fire and had been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Swart said police were still investigating to determine the cause of the fire and had opened an inquest docket.

Uitenhage acting cluster commander, Brigadier Laurence Soekoe, expressed his condolences to the family.

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  fires

