Mom arrested for alleged murder of day-old infant

A 20-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged murder of her one-day-old baby in Dutywa in the Eastern Cape.

It is alleged that the woman gave birth at Mdeni in Sikhobeni Village on Tuesday morning, police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said.

Manatha said the baby was found with upper-body injuries on Tuesday around 05:00.

The baby was rushed to Dutywa Health Centre where he was certified dead.

The suspect is due to appear in the Dutywa Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and faced a charge of murder.