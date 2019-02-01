 

Mom believes missing disabled daughter was 'taken by someone she knows'

2019-02-01 22:13

Tammy Petersen

Jeneva Diergal (Supplied)

It's been eight days since Gertruida Diergal had a proper night's rest. The mother of four says she can't sleep or eat, as she worries about whether her missing daughter is still alive.

Jeneva Diergal was last seen in her hometown of Klawer last Friday. The 8-year-old girl is partially paralysed and mentally disabled.

"I just need a sign, just an indication of where she is. That's all. I am very worried about my little child," Gertruida said.

The last time she saw Jeneva was before she left for town last Friday. She had left the girl in the care of her aunt.

"My sister phoned me while I was away and told me to come home because she couldn't find Jeneva. I know people are saying she may have run behind me when I left, but that is not true. It can't be, because she would never do that. She has never gone missing before."

For the past eight days, Gertruida and a group of volunteers have searched the entire town, combing through fields, koppies, bushes and neighbouring towns.

"I don't believe that Jeneva just went missing. I know her and how she is; she would never wander off. She had to have been taken by someone she knows," Gertruida insisted.

"Jeneva is friendly, but very shy when approached by a stranger. If she doesn't know you, she will not engage you at all. That's why I know that someone she knows has her."

She prays for her girl every day, Gertruida said.

"My only hope is that she is found alive. Someone must know where she is."

A prayer meeting on Friday night was being organised by local religious leaders, ward councilor Mathilda Bains told News24.

This after an air search, as well as four-footed patrols by the police's dog unit, yielded no results.

"The community has also contributed towards a reward for information on Jeneva's whereabouts. So far, R15 000 has been raised," Bains said.

The little girl was last seen wearing a pink Barbie top with black leggings. She was barefoot.

Contact Captain Leon Matthys of Vredendal FCS on 082 334 8862 if you have seen her.

Read more on:    cape town
