Mom of Grade 1 boy who was killed by dad: 'Identifying his body was extremely difficult'

The mother of a Grade 1 boy who was shot and killed by his father on Sunday has said that identifying her son's body was an extremely difficult thing to do, Netwerk24 reports.

Nandia Neethling, 38, reportedly said no one suspected that her estranged husband, Johan Neethling, 69, would shoot their 7-year old son Dylan before turning the gun on himself.

Dylan was a pupil at the Panorama Primary Welgelegen school in Cape Town.

According to Western Cape police, the incident took place at around 03:00 on Sunday at the family's home in Panorama, News24 reported on Tuesday.

Netwerk24 reported that neighbours said the house alarm sounded at around 03:00. Police were reportedly on the scene shortly thereafter where they found the bodies of the father and son.

On Tuesday, Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the incident was under police investigation.

"An inquest and murder case docket was opened for investigation."

Netwerk24 reported that Johan and Nandia had lived in the house in Mozart Street since their marriage in 2011, but that Nandia had moved out three weeks ago as they were divorcing.

Johan and Nandia Neethling. (Facebook)

In a message posted on the school's Facebook page, the school sent its condolences to Dylan's family.

"Today we are very sad to be saying goodbye to a beautiful boy. Your unexpected death is a huge loss for us. We thank the Lord for the great privilege to have had Dylan be part of the Panorama family. Rest in the arms of our Heavenly Father. Till we meet again."

Many parents and well-wishers responded to the post.

Joanne Elizabeth Lord-Reid wrote: "Sincere condolences to his mom and family. May his little soul rest in peace."

Lundy Alexander posted: "Our deepest condolences to [Dylan's mother] and your family. I am so heartbroken to hear this. You are in our thoughts and prayers and may Dylan's beautiful little soul rest in peace. He will be dearly missed."

A message Dylan's school posted online. (Facebook)

Pictures of Dylan on his mother's Facebook page depict him as a happy and active boy who played rugby, rode horses and participated in the school's box cart race in March this year.

No funeral arrangements have been made as yet.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler