Mom, pregnant friend gunned down in Cape Town double murder

Leads were being chased as the investigation continued into a double murder which saw two women – one reportedly a mother of three and the other pregnant – shot dead in Cape Town in the early hours of Monday morning, police confirmed.

The victims, aged 27 and 28, were shot and killed in Milner Road, Kraaifontein at about 03:45, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

The Daily Voice reported that mother of three Arlene Manuel and three months pregnant Milandre van Wyk were found by residents lying against the wall of the Old Apostolic Church in Scottsville.

A relative told the publication Manuel's youngest child was only three years old.

According to Rwexana, detectives were "following up on leads in an effort to bring the perpetrators to book". Rwexana also urged anyone with information about the murders to phone Kraaifontein SAPS on 021 980 5500.

Van Wyk was the second pregnant woman killed in as many days.

Witness in murder

On Sunday, Jocelyn Claasen, 27, was found dead in Ocean View. She was nine months pregnant.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said her body was found on Sunday at about 04:40 on an open field behind Andromeda Way. She had been shot.

Claasen was a witness in the murder of surfer David Wolfromm, who was killed in May last year.

She and another woman had taken a lift with two men that night and along Slangkop Road saw a body in the back of the vehicle, News24 previously reported.

The women had wanted to get out of the car and a crash ensued when the men refused to let them go, police said at the time.

The person in the other vehicle gave chase until the pair pointed their guns at the motorist, who retreated.

The women managed to escape.

Claasen told the Weekend Argus they hid in the bushes and saw the two men set the vehicle alight with the victim still inside.

Two suspects have since been arrested and charged.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen