 

Momberg denied bail, pending leave to appeal

2018-03-28 11:38

Iavan Pijoos

Estate agent Vicki Momberg has been denied leave to appeal her jail sentence. (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24, file)

Vicki Momberg sentenced to 2 years in prison for using the k-word

2018-03-28 11:15

Former real estate agent Vicki Momberg has been sentenced to an effective two years in prison by the Randburg Magistrate's Court for her racist tirade in 2016.WATCH

Former real estate agent Vicki Momberg has been denied bail pending her leave to appeal, in the Randburg Magistrate's Court. 

This comes after Momberg was sentenced to three years in prison. One year is suspended for three years, on condition that she is not convicted of crimen injuria. 

Defence lawyer Kevin Lawlor submitted that Momberg be released on bail following her sentence. 

"My submission is right here and now, your worship as a discretion to release my client on bail," Lawlor told the court. 

State prosecutor Yusuf Baba argued that Lawlor was "wrong in law".

"The law states that you cannot bring any bail application prior to an appeal procedure," Baba said. 

READ: Vicki Momberg sentenced to an effective 2 years in prison for racist rant

Magistrate Pravina Rugoonandan said there was no sub-standard application before court to grant bail. 

The matter was postponed to April 4 for an application for leave to appeal.

Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria on November 3 last year in connection with a 2016 racist tirade, which started when she lashed out at a black police officer who had come to assist after an alleged smash-and-grab incident in Northriding, Johannesburg. 

In a video clip that went viral, Momberg could be heard complaining about the "calibre of blacks" in Johannesburg.

She used the k-word 48 times during the now infamous rant.

