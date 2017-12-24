Moments before the results

On day three of the ANC’s 54th national elective conference, moments before the new leaders were announced, the house was a bundle of nerves.

The hall was holding its collective breath and getting dizzy from loss of air.

Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa was grinning as if he was not already a millionaire and about to become one. Someone walked on stage with a tea tray and placed it in front of him. I could not help but think he probably should not drink it, unless he was certain the water was from one of the boreholes – he probably has one – on one of his farms.

It was a two-horse race between the cattle-loving multilingual capitalist and the former chairperson of the African Union commission, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Battle lines were drawn between Dlamini-Zuma, labelled “Ndlovukazi” by the Zuma dynasty, and Ramaphosa who is rumoured to be a woman abuser by the ANC Women’s League.

Presidential hopeful turned deputy president hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu stared into the distance, seemingly already aware of her fate. Her brother Max, a former National Assembly speaker – approached her to give her a hug.

Outgoing president Jacob Zuma was huddled with his close allies, minister of energy David Mahlobo and secretary-general hopeful Ace Magashule.

The ANC’s media branch, which had punted Dlamini-Zuma, broke the news: Ramaphosa is the new ANC president, so it must be true. Former ANC Youth League president Julius Malema tweeted “it’s a boy”.

National Assembly Speaker and outgoing ANC chairperson Baleka Mbete – who abandoned her presidential ambitions a day before throwing her weight behind Ramaphosa – shared a group hug with Gwede Mantashe and Jessie Duarte.

As songs about Dlamini-Zuma and Ramaphosa competed for airspace, Congress of SA Trade Unions’ president Sdumo Dlamini approached the microphone and burst into song, as if making a plea for the factional songs to end: “Thina sobabamba, uyashisa lomzabalazo, Ngoba thina sobabamba.”

Spurred on by cheers of encouragement, admittedly from the media, Zuma too took to the microphone and sang “Yinde lendlela esiyhamabayo” before belting out his greatest hit, “lethu mshini wami, mshini wam”.

Over an hour later, the electoral commission showed up. Nelson Mandela’s chosen one, the drafter of the Constitution, the son of Venda, finally had his day in the sun. Kingmaker David Mabuza followed as his deputy and Gwede Mantashe stepped up now as chairperson.

In a shock move, Magashule joined the cabal of male elites after Senzo Mchunu was carried onto the stage by a throng of supporters who had pre-empted his victory. Duarte retained her position as deputy secretary-general. Gauteng chairperson Paul Mashatile got the keys to the ANC’s empty safe as treasurer-general.

It was a top six that no one – except those who engineered it – saw coming.

