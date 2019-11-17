Monday's weather | A cool start to the week along the coasts, warm in the interior

South Africans living along the coastlines of the country can expect a cool start to the new week while those in the interior can expect a warmer Monday according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, western and central parts of North West province and the Free State.

Special weather advisories

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the highveld of Mpumalanga.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be cloudy in the morning. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers in the province. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

You can expect it to be cloudy with morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment in Mpumalanga. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers but isolated in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm but hot over the Limpopo valley and south-western Bushveld with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered over the south-central parts.

The North West will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated thundershowers in the east.

Free State will be cloudy in the extreme east at first with early morning fog patches, otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers in the east.

The Northern Cape will be fine and cool to warm but hot to very hot in the east. The wind along the coast will be strong south-westerly to southerly.

It will be partly cloudy along the south and southwestern coastal areas where it will be cool, otherwise, it will fine and warm in the Western Cape. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly to southerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape it will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming fine over the interior. It will become cloudy with mist between Graaff-Reinet and Somerset East in the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly to southwesterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool, but warm in places north of the escarpment. It will become cloudy, south of the escarpment with interior fog overnight. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southwesterly, but light south easterly around midday.

KwaZulu-Natal will see morning fog over the interior, otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with isolated morning showers to thundershowers but scattered in the east. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected in the west and north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate south to south-easterly, becoming north-easterly in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.





- Compiled by Ethan Van Diemen

