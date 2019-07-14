 

Monday's weather: A cool to warm day for SA

2019-07-14 19:22
(Hanlie Gouws, News24)

(Hanlie Gouws, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Monday will start off with very cold minimum temperatures in the interior of the country, with conditions forecast to be cool to warm later in the day, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

It will be fine and cool to warm in the Mpumalang, Limpopo and the North West.

The Free State will be fine and cool.

The Northern Cape will experience morning fog along the coast. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm in the north. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly.

It will be cloudy to partly cloudy and foggy at first over parts of the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but cold in places over the south-west. The wind along the coast will be light and variable north of Cape Columbine in the morning and along the south coast in the afternoon, otherwise light to moderate north-westerly, but fresh between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas in the morning. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be fine and cool, but warm in places in the east. The wind along the coast will be a light.

It will be fine and warm, but cool in the south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, where it will become partly cloudy in the south coast by late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be a gentle south-westerly south of Richards Bay, otherwise  moderate to fresh north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

Monday's weather

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

James Small’s dodgy death: 'He was single and an adult. He didn't cheat on anyone'

40 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Three winners! 2019-07-13 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Senior Structural Engineer

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R650 000.00 - R850 000.00 Per Year

Senior Accountant

Cape Town
PurpleDot Solutions
R40 000.00 - R45 000.00 Per Month

Quantity Surveyor

Western Cape
Tumaini Consulting
R400 000.00 - R500 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 