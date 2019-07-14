Monday's weather: A cool to warm day for SA

Monday will start off with very cold minimum temperatures in the interior of the country, with conditions forecast to be cool to warm later in the day, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

It will be fine and cool to warm in the Mpumalang, Limpopo and the North West.

The Free State will be fine and cool.

The Northern Cape will experience morning fog along the coast. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm in the north. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly.

It will be cloudy to partly cloudy and foggy at first over parts of the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but cold in places over the south-west. The wind along the coast will be light and variable north of Cape Columbine in the morning and along the south coast in the afternoon, otherwise light to moderate north-westerly, but fresh between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas in the morning. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be fine and cool, but warm in places in the east. The wind along the coast will be a light.

It will be fine and warm, but cool in the south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, where it will become partly cloudy in the south coast by late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be a gentle south-westerly south of Richards Bay, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.



