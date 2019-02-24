Monday's weather: A hot start to the new week

We all need to protect ourselves against the sun.

The South African Weather Service predicts a hot to very hot day over most of the country on Monday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the extreme western parts of North West.

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and eastern Free State.

Gauteng will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Morning fog patches are predicted over the escarpement of Limpopo, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east and south.

The North West will be hot in the northwest, otherwise fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers in the extreme east.

The Free State will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy and warm in the east with isolated afternoon thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme east.

The Northern Cape is predicted to be very hot in the extreme north and west, and otherwise fine and hot. Morning fog is expected along the coast, becoming partly cloudy and warm otherwise sunny and hot with high level cloud over the interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to southeasterly, becoming southwesterly in the afternoon.

Apart from high level cloud, it will be sunny and hot to very hot in the Western Cape, but warm along the coastal areas. Morning fog is expected along the west coast and Overberg region, clearing quickly. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to south-easterly along the south-coast, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly becoming south-westerly in the afternoon.

In the western parts of the Eastern Cape it will be cloudy in the southeast at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot in the north. The wind along the coast will be light westerly to north-westerly becoming light southeasterly midday and fresh to strong in the afternoon. In the east of the province it will be cloudy over the interior at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thunderstorms over the interior but scattered in the northeast. The wind along the coast will be light northwesterly becoming southwesterly but light easterly midday becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog over the interior and otherwise be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west and north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northeasterly.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria: 18°C - 33°C

Johannesburg: 16°C - 30°C

Vereeniging: 15°C - 30°C

Mbombela: 20°C - 26°C

Polokwane: 18°C - 29°C









Upington: 18°C - 36°C

Kimberley: 16°C - 35°C

Cape Town: 18°C - 30°C

George: 17°C - 27°C





Durban: 21°C - 27°C

Pietermaritzburg: 18°C - 28°C

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days